Houayxai Couple Found Dead From Gunshot Wounds

A couple was found dead in a bedroom in Houayxai District, Bokeo Province on Saturday.

The two individuals, 28-year-old Aenkham and 18-year-old Touy, were said to have been in a relationship.

The Red Cross rescue team in Bokeo Province received a call reporting on an incident that occurred at a residence in Long Viet neighborhood, Houayxai District.

When the rescue team arrived at the scene, they discovered that the two had been shot in the head, apparently dying instantly.

The two are believed to have argued before a murder-suicide occurred.

This tragedy is not the only dangerous gun crime to have taken place in Laos recently: on the same weekend, two armed men opened fire on passing vehicles near the Vientiane-Vang Vieng expressway exit tunnel.

Motorists in nearby vehicles suffered minor injuries, but fortunately no deaths have been reported as a result of the incident.