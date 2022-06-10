Police Arrest Suspected Gunmen for Contract Shooting

Four men were apprehended in connection with the shooting of a Chinese national who was commuting home by motorcycle in Vientiane Capital in September, 2021.

A 45-year-old Chinese national was returning home from work at the ICBC Vientiane branch last September when he was shot from behind while stopping at a traffic light near the Prime Minister’s Office.

The man was found seriously injured with three bullet wounds in his back.

Vientiane Rescue Team 1624 was called to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital.

According to police, the organizer of the shooting has been apprehended for allegedly paying three gunmen to shoot the Chinese man.

The suspect told the police that he had borrowed hundreds of thousands of dollars from the victim and had organized to have the victim killed in order to avoid repayment.

Head of the Investigation Department, Colonel Kaenchan Phommachak, said that although this incident occurred last year, it was a complicated case which police officials investigated with the help of witnesses and evidence.

Fortunately, the man survived the severe injuries from the shooting.