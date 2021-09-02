Chinese National Shot During Evening Commute in Vientiane Capital

A Chinese national has been shot and seriously injured while returning home by motorcycle in Vientiane Capital.

According to a report by Vientiane Rescue 1624, the incident occurred yesterday evening at 8:30 pm in Sibounheuang Village, Chanthabouly District of Vientiane Capital.

A 45-year-old Chinese national was returning home from work at the ICBC Vientiane branch when he was shot as he stopped at traffic lights near the Prime Minister’s Office.

The man was found seriously injured with three bullet wounds in his back.

Vientiane Rescue Team 1624 was called to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital.

The incident comes as a 10 pm curfew has been issued in Vientiane Capital to try to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the capital.

Road traffic across Vientiane Capital is prohibited from 22:00 until 5:00, except for freight transportation vehicles, emergency vehicles, and vehicles of the Covid Taskforce or government officials undertaking their work.

Meanwhile, a man was shot dead in his car in Nongnieng Village, Saysettha District, Vientiane Capital on 30 August as the city sees a rise in crime amid the Covid-19 pandemic.