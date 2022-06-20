Enriching Lives through Excellent Service Hang Lung Frontline Staff “Go the Extra Mile” to Show Their Commitment to Customer-Centricity Amid the Pandemic

20 June 2022 – Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK Stock Code: 00101) (the “Company” or “Hang Lung”) hosted its 2022 Hang Lung Emerald Award presentation ceremony, honoring frontline staff members for exemplifying the Hang Lung service philosophy of customer-centricity, and the We Do It Well motto through the provision of exceptional customer service.

Mr. Adriel Chan, Vice Chair (1st from the right), Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer (2nd from the left) and senior management of Hang Lung Properties attend the 2022 Hang Lung Emerald Award presentation ceremony to commend frontline staff winners for upholding the service philosophy of customer-centric even amid the pandemic

Mr. Adriel Chan, Vice Chair of Hang Lung Properties, congratulated the winners and said, “Our frontline staff are an indispensable bridge between the Company, our customers and the communities we serve. At the heart of it, they communicate our vision, mission and values through actions that demonstrate their focus on customer-centricity. This year’s Emerald Award winners epitomize what it means to do it well in their vital roles, creating a Hang Lung branded experience to customers, and enriching lives through excellent service.”

Two Emerald Award-winning cases were honored at the ceremony, involving guest services and operational hygiene personnel from Kornhill Apartments in Hong Kong, and Riverside 66 in Tianjin. The first Emerald Award was present for actions with the rescue of a chronically-ill elderly resident living alone, while the second saw the staff member provide proactive assistance to two tourists who are enthusiastic photographers to take their desired photos. The two Emerald Award winning cases and those of the three Merit Award winners demonstrated service excellence in various circumstances, epitomizing the Hang Lung spirit of customer-centricity and “Go the Extra Mile”, which is at the very heart of the Hang Lung Emerald Award.

Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties, said, “We are exceptionally proud of our people for delivering on our brand promise grounded in customer-centricity, and providing assistance from the perspectives of customers even amid the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic in Hong Kong and mainland China.”

Hang Lung takes the “Go the Extra Mile” spirit beyond the provision of exceptional customer service to the community at large, through community investment initiatives like the “Love·No·Limit” program in collaboration with the Hong Kong Young Women’s Christian Association that seeks to build awareness of the needs of people living with dementia, and to equip staff with the skills necessary to provide quality service to people in need.



