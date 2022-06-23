Thailand, Laos and Vietnam Plan to Link Bus Routes 

Thailand is in discussions with Laos and Vietnam about opening new bus routes to link popular destinations.

The Thai government has approved expediting negotiations to open a bus connecting three countries (Thailand, Laos, and Vietnam) via route R12 from Nakhon Phanom, Thailand to Thakhek, Laos and on to Ha Tinh, Vietnam.

The Thai Ministry of Transport says it is doing what it can to expedite the route-opening process, including asking that Laos host the second Trilateral Working Group Meeting as soon as possible in order to discuss the service model and make formal agreements.

The distance from Nakhon Phanom to Ha Tinh is about 300 kilometers.

The three cities are especially attractive to tourists, with local arts and culture attractions, temples, and sacred sites, as well as natural wonders such as waterfalls, mountains, and beaches.