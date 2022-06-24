Singapore Confirms First Monkeypox Infection

Singapore has reported the first infection of Monkeypox virus in the country, which arrived via a British flight attendant.

The Singapore Ministry of Health (MOH) reports that Singapore confirmed one imported case of monkeypox infection on Monday. The patient is a male British national, 42, who works as a flight attendant and flew to Singapore in mid-June.

It is the first case of monkeypox in South-East Asia that has been linked to the recent global outbreak.

The patient developed symptoms a few days after contact with the virus.

The Ministry of Health said the man, who tested positive for the virus, was in stable condition and had been admitted to an isolation ward.

Several individuals who had close contact with the man will quarantine for 21 days while two low-risk contacts have been placed on phone surveillance.

The World Health Organization (WHO) will soon convene an emergency committee to assess whether the Monkeypox outbreak is a public health emergency of international concern.