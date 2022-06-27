Kerry Logistics Network’s Investor Relations Excellence Reaffirmed By Top Institutional Investor Rankings for the Seventh Year Running

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 27 June 2022 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics Network’; Stock Code 0636.HK) has been commended for its excellence in investor relations by being named one of the “Most Honored Companies” for the seventh year running in the‘s 2022 All-Asia (ex-Japan) Executive Team rankings. It also placed first among overall small & midcap and rest of Asia companies under the Transportation sector in the combined, buy-side and sell-side rankings.

Kerry Logistics Network and its key executives ranked first among both overall small & midcap and rest of Asia companies in all categories, including:

Best CEO – William Ma

Best CFO – Ellis Cheng

Best Investor Relations Professional – Iris Tsang

Best Investor Relations Program

Best ESG

William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics Network, said, “We are privileged to have the continued support from the Institutional Investor community, and are delighted by our first-place rankings this year across all five categories. Our team’s rapport with investors, analysts and fund managers has been particularly evident during the past year. And as Kerry Logistics Network started a new chapter in its journey, we believe these relationships will be critical for our future growth, supported by their insight and resources. Looking ahead, we will continue to value, build and reinforce our investor relations, by further stepping up our efforts and applying best practices to keep the investment community and our shareholders up to date and well-informed, and to take note of and respond to stakeholders’ questions and concerns in our bid to maximise our corporate value.”

Institutional Investor‘s 2022 All-Asia (ex-Japan) Executive Team rankings were the results of voting from 4,854 investment professionals at 1,612 financial services firms, including buy-side analysts, money managers and sell-side researchers at securities firms and financial institutions that cover the region. Since 2016, Kerry Logistics Network has landed a place in Institutional Investor‘s list of “Most Honored Companies”, a designation which is given to those that achieve a weighted score of 15 or more points across the five categories.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), industrial project logistics, to cross-border e-commerce, last-mile fulfilment and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 59 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world’s emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$81 billion in 2021 and is the largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

#KerryLogistics