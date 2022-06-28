Global Sources bolsters online B2B platform to prepare global O2O buyers for the future of sourcing

New features connect exclusive quality buyers and unique verified suppliers worldwide, enables smarter decisions and swifter responses with reduced risk

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 28 June 2022 – Global Sources, the internationally trusted multichannel B2B sourcing platform, announced the revamp of its “Global Sources Online Sourcing Platform” (GSOL) to offer powerful new features to connect authentic buyers and verified suppliers globally. By combining its tailored sourcing solutions and trusted market information, Global Sources, the only international B2B souring marketplace reaching over 10 million O2O buyers and suppliers including 97 of the world’s Top 100 retailers, enables swifter responses to the evolving trading environment and seize the emerging opportunities.

The pandemic has brought unprecedented disruption to the B2B environment. Gartner predicts that by 2025, 80% of B2B sales interactions will occur digitally. To help global buyers and suppliers embrace new tools and engagement manner, Global Sources has pioneered to support the sourcing community with expertise and technology, like identifying trustworthy partners, auditing factories when trade barriers are in place, and sustaining business development, by designing powerful features with user-friendly interfaces, including:

Smart use of Big Data Algorithm to generate more precise and customized recommendations for buyers based on preferences and attributes, plus high-demand product ranking for smarter decision-making. “Tailored Product Recommendations” powered by big data analytics enhance user experience and enable swifter responses with reduced risk. Developed with an exclusive AI-powered engine, “MATCH” helps buyers profile themselves, customize sourcing criteria, and match verified suppliers swiftly without geographical and language barriers. The new “Sourcing Knowledge Center” offers the latest export information and sourcing intelligence, creating additional opportunities and convenience for all users to confidently meet the evolving demands. Comprehensive online resources like tutorials, on-demand webinars and advisory services are included. “Global Sources Buyer APP” helps users discover and source millions of innovative products from certified suppliers fulfilling the on-the-go sourcing needs faster and easier like never before. Technology-enabled features, like “Ready to Order,” “Instant Chat with Translation” and “Video Meeting” services, enable buyers to access the unique suppliers endorsed by its supplier verification system since GSOL was launched in 1995, and secure real-time tracking more timely and effectively. Powered by 3D panorama and VR technologies, the “360° Virtual Reality Showroom” creates immersive virtual factory tours, enabling buyers to enjoy a 360° view of the plant and closer looks of the products.

“It is encouraging to see how resilient global buyers have remained, though the COVID-19 pandemic has battered the international economy. Global Sources is leveraging our professional knowledge and expertise and broadening our products and services to help buyers and suppliers worldwide to achieve more. The rebuilt GSOL platform, powered by the latest technologies, is a testament to our commitment to helping the world prepare for the Future of Sourcing.” said Hu Wei, Chief Executive Officer of Global Sources.

