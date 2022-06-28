Laos Records 4,087 Dengue Fever Infections

Cases of dengue fever in Laos have reached 4,087 since January, according to the Lao Ministry of Health on Monday.

Vientiane Capital has recorded the highest number of dengue fever infections this year at 2,145, while Salavanh Province saw 572 cases, with 324 cases recorded in Attapeu, and 220 cases in Sekong Province.

Four deaths have been recorded so far, with two deaths in Vientiane Capital and two in Salavanh Province.

A report from the Center of Information for Education and Health shows that some 161 cases of the mosquito-transmitted disease were reported across the country yesterday.

Lao health authorities are urging people to clear potential mosquito breeding sites around their homes and places of work to help control the spread of the virus.

According to the World Health Organisation, dengue fever is one of the fastest-growing diseases and one of the most rapidly spreading infectious diseases, with high incidences often seen in Thailand, Laos, the Philippines, and Singapore.

In the western Pacific region, the number of cases has more than doubled in the last 10 years.

Laos experienced its worst-ever dengue fever epidemic in 2013, with nearly 50,000 people infected and 95 deaths recorded.