Philips Evnia Expands Market Focus to Gaming Industry Professionals Beyond Gamers

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 July 2024 – Philips Evnia expands its focus towards gaming professionals, including game designers, computer programmers, game artists, animators, technical artists, audio engineers, game performance testers, and more.

In a strategic move towards inclusivity, Evnia, a leading gaming monitor brand under Philips, has announced its expansion to embrace professionals from every corner of the gaming industry beyond just gamers, including for mobile, console, AR and more. Striving to be the ultimate gaming brand that equips everyone to craft their unique gaming experiences, Evnia’s new strategic direction underscores its respect for industry professionals who breathe life into video games. This move reflects Evnia’s innovative approach to fostering a thriving community while delivering groundbreaking products, reaffirming its commitment to driving positive change in the industry.

Evnia’s vision is a response to the rising demands of the gaming industry, one of the most dynamic and exciting sectors worldwide which continues to see an exceptional surge in growth, popularity, and engagement. According to a report conducted by ResearchAndMarkets.com, the Global Online Gaming Market is projected to reach US$ 348.85 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.89% from 2024 to 2032.[1] This remarkable growth can be attributed to multiple elements such as advancements in gaming technology, the rise of mobile gaming, and the global shift towards digital forms of entertainment. Moreover, industry professionals like game developers, designers, and artists are constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation and creativity, meeting and exceeding the increasing expectations of a demanding and diverse global gamer base.

Evnia monitors provide specially catered features that are ideal for specific roles within the gaming industry:

Game Designers oversee creating the look, feel, and story of a game. They benefit from features that make visuals standout such as Ultra-Wide colour and QD-OLED or help with multitasking such as Multiview.

oversee creating the look, feel, and story of a game. They benefit from features that make visuals standout such as Ultra-Wide colour and QD-OLED or help with multitasking such as Multiview. Game Artists are creators of 2D and 3D artwork for characters, vehicles, and environments. Artists benefit from a high resolution and an Ultrawide screen.

are creators of 2D and 3D artwork for characters, vehicles, and environments. Artists benefit from a high resolution and an Ultrawide screen. Animators create the illusion of movement in characters and objects, for which Mini LED local dimming zones and high refresh rate are crucial.

create the illusion of movement in characters and objects, for which Mini LED local dimming zones and high refresh rate are crucial. Technical Artists make complex art possible and need features like 4K, TrueBlack, and SmartFrame to ensure they can see every detail clearly.

make complex art possible and need features like 4K, TrueBlack, and SmartFrame to ensure they can see every detail clearly. Audio Engineers create the soundscape of games. They can utilize monitors equipped with DTS Audio.

create the soundscape of games. They can utilize monitors equipped with DTS Audio. Computer Programmers are coders that need OLED, Multi View, USB-C, and low blue light to optimise their work by providing features for both productivity and comfort.

are coders that need OLED, Multi View, USB-C, and low blue light to optimise their work by providing features for both productivity and comfort. Gaming Performance Testers benefit from features that support visual effects (VFX), music, music technology, art, and designing. Performance testers can use Evnia models that provide stunning visuals through ultra-wide QD-OLED panel, alongside stutter-free performance.

“Opening our target market to include these types of gaming professionals allows the gaming community to come even closer together,” says Kevin Wu, General Manager at Philips Monitors. “Evnia’s commitment is not only to gamers but also to the heroes behind the scenes who create these games. We proudly support both categories.”

Highlighting models like the QD OLED monitor 49M2C8900, OLED monitor 32M2N8900, and Mini-LED monitor 34M2C7600, the brand promises superior performance, exceptional colour accuracy, and striking contrast, among other features. These monitors, amongst a variety of other Evnia monitors, are designed uniquely, keeping in mind the specific requirements of both gamers and gaming industry professionals, who need them the most.

Looking ahead, Evnia is committed to nurturing a diverse and thriving gaming community. This new focus on other gaming professionals beyond just gamers is a major step towards acknowledging the myriad roles that contribute to creating a game. The power of Evnia’s monitors lies in their ability to cater to all these roles effectively, promising an enriching gaming experience for professionals and gamers alike. Fans can expect more products for the second half of 2024.

About Evnia

Philips’ new gaming brand, Evnia, plans to “Reinvent the rules”. Designed for the modern gamer, Philips Evnia monitors slash stereotypes by providing more than just technical advantages, but also a sleek design that molds into any modern home environment.

At Philips Evnia, the goal is to make a monitor designed for everyone and anyone that aspires to be a gamer. With immersive features including the exclusive Ambiglow, gamers can personalize their surroundings and feel at ease when it’s time to game.

As new Philips Evnia models begin to launch throughout 2023, the only thing left for us to say is “Game on”.