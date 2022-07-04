Rhenus Air & Ocean appoints new Co-CEOs, Jan Harnisch and Tobias König

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 4 July 2022 –

Under the new co-leadership structure, Jan Harnisch and Tobias König will jointly chart the strategic direction to further accelerate Rhenus Air & Ocean growth globally.

Specific key areas for Tobias König include strategic customer relationship development, industry verticals and marketing as well as positioning Rhenus as the forwarder of choice. Jan Harnisch’s duties will include leading the direction for volume growth, product and service innovation as well as enhancing operational excellence.

“Rhenus has grown tremendously to be regarded as one of today’s top global logistics players, with some of the best people in the industry driving this success. To propel Rhenus to the next level, we have conducted a critical review to reexamine conventional organisational structures, find ways where our talent can best flourish creatively, and align ourselves as a truly global company to offer end-to-end solutions to our customers around the world,” said Tobias König.

“We will continue to lead by example and innovate, both through how we support our customers through our products and services, as well as being one of the best workplaces in the world. By tapping on technology to drive sustainability and build a more resilient supply chain, we are confident of expanding our footprint significantly. At the same time, we will double up on our employer branding efforts to attract the right talent to build diverse and effective teams,” added Jan Harnisch.

Jan Harnisch joined Rhenus as a Business Development Manager in China in 2012 before moving to Singapore to take up the role of regional product Ocean Freight Head of Asia and the CEO of Far East Asia region. He was then promoted to Global COO of Products Air & Ocean in Germany prior to this latest role.

Tobias König started his career with Rhenus in 2008 in Rhenus Port Logistics as an assistant to the board and moving fast onto the sales role in 1.5 years. In 2011, Rhenus Projects Logistics was founded and Tobias König became the Managing Director. From 2020 onwards, he took over the position of Global CCO of Rhenus Air & Ocean before being named as the CEO.

Recent developments by Rhenus include its announcement to achieve carbon neutral global LCL services by 2030, as part of its strategy to spearhead the industry’s transition to sustainable logistics.

About Rhenus

The Rhenus Group is one of the leading logistics specialists with global business operations and annual turnover amounting to EUR 7.0 billion. 37,500 employees work at 970 business sites and develop innovative solutions along the complete supply chain. Whether providing transport, warehousing, customs clearance or value-added services, the family-owned business pools its operations in various business units where the needs of customers are the major focus at all times.

#Rhenus