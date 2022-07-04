SINOVAC joins hands with HKU-CTC research team and Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong to kick off a clinical trial of an Omicron-specific inactivated vaccine for booster use in Hong Kong, China

[From right to left] Professor Ivan Hung Fan-ngai, Ru Chien & Helen Lieh Professor in Health Sciences Pedagogy, Clinical Professor and Chief of Infectious Diseases, Department of Medicine, School of Clinical Medicine, Assistant Dean (Admissions), LKS Faculty of Medicine of The University of Hong Kong; Dr Kenneth Tsang, CEO of Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong; Ms. Cheryl Law, International Business Development Director, Asia Pacific of SINOVAC; Mr. Henry Yau, Managing Director of The University of Hong Kong Clinical Trials Centre.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 4 July 2022 – A kick off ceremony was held at Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong (Gleneagles or GHK) for initiating a clinical trial to assess the safety and immunogenicity of the SINOVAC’s Omicron-specific COVID-19 inactivated vaccine used as a booster shot in healthy adults, in anticipation of providing scientific evidence for future immunization strategy. This study is led by a medical research team of the University of Hong Kong Clinical Trials Centre (HKU-CTC) in collaboration with Gleneagles.

In this study, a total of 300 healthy adult volunteers aged 18 and above who have been vaccinated with two or three doses of inactivated or mRNA COVID-19 vaccine will be recruited.

“As we know, vaccination is one of the most effective ways to cope with infectious diseases. Currently, Omicron continuously sweeps the world. I hope the clinical trial could strengthen and effectively promote vaccine research and vaccination administration,” Professor Ivan Hung Fan-ngai, Ru Chien & Helen Lieh Professor in Health Sciences Pedagogy, Clinical Professor and Chief of Infectious Diseases, and Assistant Dean of Department of Medicine, School of Clinical Medicine, Assistant Dean (Admissions), LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed), stated in the ceremony.

“As one of the research sites of HKU, we are pleased to be part of this clinical trial project and contribute to the continuous research and development of vaccines and immunization strategies to help enhance health protection for people,” said Dr Kenneth Tsang.

“It is of great significance to cooperate with Professor Ivan Hung, HKU-CTC and Gleneagles to carry out the clinical trial of the COVID-19 inactivated vaccine as a booster shot against the Omicron strain. We hope to find a solution for Hong Kong and the globe to fight against the new viruses with the results of this trial,” said Ms. Cheryl Law, International Business Development Director of SINOVAC.

SINOVAC obtained the sample of the Omicron variant in early December 2021 and then actively promoted research and development of its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine (Omicron specific strain). Preclinical research demonstrated that the vaccine is safe and effective in animals. The Omicron strain booster immunization clinical trial was then approved by the HKU GHK Institutional Review Board (IRB) on 12th April 22 and by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board of Hong Kong on 14th April 22, allowing the carrying out of the clinical study on boosting the immunity of people against the new coronavirus strain in Hong Kong.

About Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

SINOVAC Biotech Ltd. (SINOVAC) is a China-based leading biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the research, innovation, manufacture, and commercialization of vaccines that protect against human infectious diseases. SINOVAC’s product portfolio includes vaccines against emerging infectious diseases such as COVID-19, H5N1 pandemic influenza (avian flu), H1N1 influenza (swine flu) and enterovirus 71 (EV71), and other common infectious diseases such as viral hepatitis, seasonal influenza, pneumococcal pneumonia, poliomyelitis, varicella and mumps. SINOVAC is also exploring opportunities in the international market and is exporting it vaccines to tens of countries and international organizations. More information about SINOVAC can be found at www.sinovac.com.

About HKU Clinical Trials Centre

The University of Hong Kong Clinical Trials Centre (HKU-CTC) is a one-stop clinical research management platform dedicated to facilitating the professional conduct of clinical research projects under HKUMed. Since its establishment, HKU-CTC has already facilitated over a thousand of sponsored clinical studies and investigator-initiated clinical studies in collaboration with sponsors and investigators around the world. More information about HKU- CTC can be found at www.hkuctc.com/.

About Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong

Located at Wong Chuk Hang on Hong Kong Island South, Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong (Gleneagles) is a multi-specialty private hospital, providing 500 beds, cutting-edge medical technologies and a comprehensive range of clinical services spanning more than 35 specialties and subspecialties. As Hong Kong’s top-notch private teaching hospital, Gleneagles also contributes to the training and development of healthcare professionals and advancement of clinical research. Gleneagles is a joint venture between IHH Healthcare and NWS Holdings Limited, with The University of Hong Kong as its exclusive clinical partner. More information on Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong can be found at https://www.gleneagles.hk/.

