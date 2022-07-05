Hang Lung collaborates with Hilton to introduce the Curio Collection by Hilton hotel brand at Wuxi’s Center 66





HONG KONG SAR, SHANGHAI and WUXI – Media OutReach – 5 July 2022 – Hang Lung Properties (SEHK stock code: 00101) (“the Company” or “Hang Lung”) today announced Hilton as the hotel management partner of the new-build lifestyle boutique hotel integral to the second phase development of Center 66, Wuxi. The hotel will join the Curio Collection by Hilton brand, a global portfolio of one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts handpicked for their independent and unique character. Perfectly blending with the high-end market positioning of Center 66, the hotel will offer customers and office and retail tenants of Center 66 incomparable lifestyle experiences and services. The official opening of the hotel is slated for the second half of 2024.

The hotel will comprise a seven-story main building and an adjacent three-story heritage building, providing a total of 106 guest rooms, a lobby lounge, two restaurants, a bespoke event space, an indoor pool, and a fitness centre, with interior design by White Jacket, Singapore. The hotel is designed to LEED™ Gold Pre-Certification, indicating that the building will meet world-class standards in terms of carbon reduction and environmental protection.

The heritage building, which was formerly the residence of local historical figure, Zhang Xiaocheng, is a typical blend of Chinese and Western architecture from the last century. Extending Hang Lung’s experience to rejuvenate historical buildings and commitment to cultural conservation begun in the rebuilding of Chenghuang Temple at Center 66 and the restoration of Zhejiang Xingye Bank at Riverside 66, Tianjin, the revitalised building melds antique elements with contemporary style to create an exciting destination for leisure and dining.

Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties, said, “We are excited to partner with Hilton once again, this time on the first Curio Collection by Hilton-branded hotel in our portfolio, another world’s best to Wuxi. We are confident the hotel will be a stellar addition to our phase 2 development of Center 66, elevating the service offerings not only to the residents but also our office and retail tenants. The personalized service and curated interior design of the hotel will attain synergy with Hang Lung’s customer-centric philosophy to reinforce Center 66’s leadership position and foster our vision of creating compelling spaces that enrich lives.”

Mr. Jerry Huang, President of Development, Hilton, Greater China & Mongolia said, “We are delighted to expand our robust partnership with Hang Lung Properties with the signing of the Curio Collection by Hilton-branded hotel at Center 66. Today, there are more than 115 Curio Collection by Hilton hotels and resorts that offer authentic local experiences in nearly 30 countries and territories. Each hotel is curated for its distinct character, integrating local cultural and natural characteristics in design, and aims to inspire guests’ curiosity and desire for discovery. Wuxi is one of the birthplaces of the famed Wu culture, and the historical significance of this sought-after destination will be thoughtfully reflected in the hotel’s physical design and distinctly local offerings. When the hotel opens, we warmly welcome guests to rediscover the city of Wuxi with newfound curiosity.”

Located in the prime business district in downtown Wuxi, the Center 66 development was designed as a two-phase project. The first phase, opened to the public in September 2013, comprises a shopping mall that has attracted renowned brands from home and abroad, and an office tower complex. The second phase, located to the south of the current complex, will be a significant part of Center 66’s integrated development. Upon completion, Center 66 will be the iconic retail and commercial landmark in Wuxi’s core business district, incorporating a luxury shopping mall and Grade-A office towers with a hotel and serviced residences. As a lifestyle brand within the Hilton Worldwide portfolio, the Curio Collection by Hilton-branded hotel at Center 66 will be a crucial part of the Hang Lung international luxury experience in Wuxi.

