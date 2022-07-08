OPPO Immortalises 100 years of Wimbledon’s Centre Court with its latest AR experience

OPPO immortalises 100 years of Wimbledon’s Centre Court

LONDON, UK – Media OutReach – 8 July 2022 –On thefamousvibrant grasscourts of Wimbledon, inspiration is front and centre, thanks to this year’s tennis stars wowing fans across the globe. For the athletes they’re inspired by the overwhelming support of their energetic crowd. For the fans, seeing the hero tennis stars they admire inspires them to push the boundaries of human achievement. To mark the centenary of Wimbledon’s Centre Court, OPPO has created an Assisted Reality (AR) experience based on its newest CybeReal 2.0 technology, giving fans a unique viewpoint of the beloved Grand Slam.

OPPO has returned as the global partner of Wimbledon for the fourth consecutive year, empowering tennis fans to capture the authentic magic of the court with its advanced imaging technology. OPPO’s new brand proposition, Inspiration Ahead, champions overcoming challenges and adversity with determination and a positive attitude, which aligns with the ethos of many of the world’s favourite tennis stars. Wimbledon showcases worldwide the necessity of growth and evolution against stagnation.

This year, available exclusively for fans attending the tournament, OPPO’s AR experience will give fans an inside look into the eclectic history of Wimbledon. The experience allows tennis fans to drop in the iconic athletes from across the decades into their AR environment and hear first-hand the moments that have cemented Wimbledon’s legacy. The experience was created using OPPO’s AR platform, CybeReal 2.0.

CybeReal 2.0 is underpinned by our latest spatial computing and localisation technology, which can provide highly accurate position and orientation but lower power consumption with a single capture of the physical environment. The self-developed 3D reconstruction technology achieved consumer-level data collection of real-world and cloud-based reconstruction of its virtual replica, all within few hours for Wimbledon court. This can be achieved on OPPO handsets, taking place this time on the flagship device, the OPPO Find X5 Pro.

Innovation is threaded throughout all facets of OPPO and sits at the core of the company’s ethos. Technological advancements, such as the dedicated imaging NPU MariSilicon X, are a prime example of OPPO’s commitment to elevating users’ experiences. The imaging NPU is a product of over ten years of research and development, debuting in the smartphone filled with industry-firsts, the OPPO Find X5 Pro. With up-levelled photography and videography capabilities, tennis lovers can easily capture the awe-inspiring scenes on the court with brilliant HDR quality. MariSilicon X’s computational power brings true-to-life imaging experiences to reveal the subtle nuances of action at Wimbledon.

With the breakneck speeds of the serves at Wimbledon and the fast-paced movement of the players, smartphones have notoriously been known not to capture the authentic intensity of the Grand Slam matches. The Find X5 Pro solves this issue with its Ultra-Clear Snapshot technology in tandem with the industry-first Five-Axis Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and three-degrees anti-shake technology for impressive results without the lag.

Looking to the future, OPPO’s committed to ensuring tennis lovers around the world can experience the thrills and the excitement of the elite championship. From high-quality imaging experiences for the fans in the stalls to the crystal-clear smartphone displays for fans viewing at home, OPPO will continue to empower fans at Wimbledon 2023.

