Hong Kong Lo Pan Kwong Yuet Tong “2022 Young Lo Pan Award Ceremony”

Commemorates the Contributions of Master Lo Pan and Celebrates Young Talent Excellence

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 11 July 2022 – Every year, the 13th day of the 6th month on the lunar calendar is Lo Pan Patron’s Day, this traditional festival is an important day to the construction industry. To commemorate Master Lo Pan’s contribution to his successive generations, and praise outstanding young practitioners in the industry, the “2022 Young Lo Pan Award Ceremony” was held today (11th July) at Lo Pan Temple, 15 Ching Lin Terrance, Kennedy Town. This award ceremony was organized by Hong Kong Lo Pan Kwong Yuet Tong, and co-organized by the Construction Industry Council, Vocational Training Council, Hong Kong Construction Industry Employees General Union and the Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers. This year, awards were presented to 60 elites in the industry. Through recognizing the achievements of young practitioners, the organizing committee hopes to showcase the development opportunities in the industry, attract new blood, promote infrastructure development, and together make Hong Kong an even more pleasant place to live in.

“2022 Young Lo Pan Award Ceremony” was held successfully today and it was a privilege to have Ms Bernadette Linn Hon-ho, JP, Secretary for Development, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the Guest of Honour, along with Ms Clarice Yu Po-mei, JP, Director of Buildings, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; Miss Agnes Ng Wing-hei, Assistant District Officer (Central and Western); Cr Paul Chung Koon-man, Chairman of Hong Kong Lo Pan Kwong Yuet Tong; representatives of co-organizers, sponsors and members of the organizing committee who also attended the ceremony.

The Secretary for Development, Ms Bernadette Linn Hon-ho, JP stated in the ceremony that “I would like to quote a statement President Xi made in his recent speech ‘Hong Kong will prosper only when its young people thrive; Hong Kong will develop only when its young people achieve well-rounded development; and Hong Kong will have a bright future only when its young people have good career prospects’. In addition to Master Lo Pan’s exquisite craftsmanship, he also possessed a spirit of innovation and uphold the principle of providing training to younger generations. We hoped this year’s winners would also remember this spirit. From the government perspective, we will allocate $1 billion to the Construction Industry Council in the following 6 years, supporting manpower training to train around 27,000 new blood and upskill in-service workers. Looking forward to the future, the society will continue to develop, large and small projects will be launched one after another. We shall continue to work hand in hand with the industry to build a better Hong Kong!”.”

Cr Paul Chung Koon-man, the Chairman of Hong Kong Lo Pan Kwong Yuet Tong, expressed that “Master Lo Pan is one of my country’s most outstanding inventor and constructor, and was honored as the ‘Master of Hundred Craftsmen’. Hong Kong Lo Pan Kwong Yuet Tong always worked hard to promote Master Lo Pan’s spirit and intelligence in construction, and has been attracting new blood to join the construction industry in order to pass this on. We hope that all the awardees will continue to work hard; in addition to inheriting the construction craftsmanship of Master Lo Pan, awardees should also learn from Master Lo Pan’s spirit to strive and innovate, thereby bringing a new ambience to the construction industry.”

Cr Tony Za Wai-gin, Chairman of Organizing Committee of “2022 Young Lo Pan Award” said,” This year ‘Young Lo Pan Award Ceremony’ had the record-breaking number of 60 awardees. It is pleasing to see that many young people are passionate about the industry, especially those who were awarded the ‘Juvenile Lo Pan Creativity Award’, this class of full-time students showed a keen interest and creativity in the construction industry, they are believed to inject innovative power into the future of the construction industry.”

“2022 Young Lo Pan Award” is aiming to recognize more outstanding young practitioners at different working levels and in different craft fields of the industry. Through commending full-time students, the organizing committee hopes to stimulate their creativity, deepen students’ interest and understanding of the industry, encouraging them to join the construction industry in the future.

青年魯班獎

得獎者得獎者 公司/機構 優秀青年魯班大獎 黃錦源先生 建造大獎 李浩培先生 營造師大獎 古偉傑先生 安健環大獎 張璟瑋先生 青年魯班獎 黃偉琳先生 其士(建築)有限公司 莫庭恩小姐 恒基兆業地產有限公司 李浩培先生 華營建築有限公司 韓思敏小姐 建業建築有限公司 古偉傑先生 江詠儀小姐 協興建築有限公司 張璟瑋先生 黃錦源先生 葉紫祈小姐 華營建築有限公司 譚頌羲先生 保華建築有限公司 優異獎優異獎 林敬烜先生 利基建築有限公司 陳祉杰先生 利基土木工程有限公司 李海林先生 有利建築有限公司 張洛晉先生 瑞安承建有限公司 黎子豪先生 恒基兆業地產有限公司 冼俊銘先生 新輝(建築管理)有限公司 歐陽傲雪小姐 保華建築有限公司



建築工藝獎

得獎者得獎者 公司/機構 粗木項目 建築工藝獎 楊奕雄先生 香港建築模板業職工會 優異獎 黃洛展先生 香港建築模板業職工會 羅方標先生 細木項目 建築工藝獎 鄭康鑫先生 建造業議會 優異獎 凌子恆先生 雅藝工程有限公司 何偉先生 香港建造業總工會 水喉項目 建築工藝獎 鄧嘉祺先生 香港喉管從業員總會 潘浩霖先生 優異獎 梁竣銘先生 香港喉管從業員總會 陳永樂先生 鋪瓦項目 建築工藝獎 張金龍先生 香港坭水建築業職工會 優異獎 盧植文先生 泥水商協會 郭尚緯先生 香港坭水建築業職工會 電器佈線項目 建築工藝獎 曾智鵬先生 香港建造業總工會 優異獎 黎港超先生 香港建造業總工會 丁贊新先生 油漆項目 建築工藝獎 楊洪波先生 港九油漆業總工會 優異獎 黎文豪先生 港九油漆業總工會 陳旭潮先生 燒焊項目 建築工藝獎 顏晉能先生 香港建造業總工會 優異獎 陳志豪先生 俊鴻機械工程有限公司 梁成輝先生 香港建造業總工會 砌磚項目 建築工藝獎 張浩斌先生 泥水商協會 優異獎 張銘森先生 香港坭水建築業職工會 譚瑞娟小姐 鋼筋屈紮項目 建築工藝獎 陳嘉傑先生 天和工程有限公司 優異獎 溫瑋然先生 天和工程有限公司 呂家榮先生

少年魯班創意獎

得獎者得獎者 公司/機構 少年魯班創意大獎 陳一斐同學 保良局姚連生中學 優異獎 李智斌同學 職業訓練局青年學院 (葵涌) 杜董兒同學 香港教育工作者聯會黃楚標中學 魏晨恩同學 梁綺庭同學 嘉諾撒培德書院 梁芷誦同學 禮賢會彭學高紀念中學 李雪盈同學 中聖書院 馮雅欣同學 何妍樂同學 譚凱彤同學 何淑欣同學



Captions:

Photo 1: Ms. Bernadette Linn Hon-ho, JP, Secretary for Development, (Left 6), Ms. Clarice Yu Po-mei, JP, Director of Buildings (Right 5), Miss. Agnes Ng Wing-hei, Assistant District Officer (Central and Western) (Left 5), Cr Paul Chung Koon-man, Chairman of Hong Kong Lo Pan Kwong Yuet Tong (Right 6), and guests gather on the stage to take a group photo. Photo 2: Ms. Bernadette Linn Hon-ho, JP, Secretary for Development delivering a speech.一 Photo 3: Cr Paul Chung Koon-man, Chairman of Hong Kong Lo Pan Kwong Yuet Tong delivering a speech. Photo 4: Cr Tony Za Wai-gin, Chairman of Organizing Committee of “2022 Young Lo Pan Award” delivering a speech. Photo 5: Ms. Bernadette Linn Hon-ho, JP, Secretary for Development presents the “Outstanding Youth Lo Pan Award” to awardees.



About “Young Lo Pan Award”

The “Young Lo Pan Award” organized by the Hong Kong Lo Pan Kwong Yuet Tong. This event has received strong support from the industry over the years and has been extremely successful. The purpose of the awards is to promote outstanding youngsters in the Hong Kong construction industry with good professional ethics, safety and environmental awareness with excellent construction skills, so as to enhance the sense of belonging of industry members. At the same time, we also aim to encourage more young people to take training courses organized by the Construction Industry Council and the Vocational Training Council to lay a solid foundation and pave a successful future for the construction industry, making its development in the future grow increasingly more stable and excellent.