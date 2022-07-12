Vientiane to Host Korea Week as Part of Korean Cultural Exchange

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Laos will hold the 2022 Korea Week and K-Pop World Festival in Vientiane Capital from 16 to 17 July.

The two-day festival is aimed at promoting Korean culture to Lao people, and showcasing some of the arts and culture of Korea.

Activities will include Korean food tasting, traditional Korean costume hire, Korean art, and a Korean product fair.

Stage performances will see a Korean cooking show and a Korean game inspired by the hit Netflix series, Squid Game.

The final round of the 2022 K-Pop Festival in Laos championship event will also be held during the festival, in which top K-Pop cover groups from Laos will compete for the title of best K-Pop cover band.

Ambassador of the Korean Republic to Laos, Mr. Im Moo-hong, remarked that “with most pandemic restrictions eased or lifted, the event aims to introduce Korean culture first-hand to Laotians exhausted from extended public health restrictions.”

The ambassador added that “The festival will be an excellent opportunity to introduce various aspects of Korean culture.”