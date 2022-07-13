7-Eleven Hawker Fiesta Launches Authentic Recipes to Go With 12 Classic Local Brands!

7-Eleven is launching its largest-to-date ready-to-eat collection with a total of 24 Singaporean hawker food favourites! It has teamed up with 12 iconic local brands to bring you a mouth-watering multicultural menu of delicious ready-to-eat dishes to help you satisfy your local food cravings around the clock! Grab an easy, convenient and authentic bite on the go at your nearest store today!

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 13 July 2022 – Hawker food and culture are an integral part of life for Singaporeans. The dazzling array of dishes and cuisines ­­– Malay, Chinese, Indian and more – reflects our multicultural society and binds us together. 7-Eleven is now bringing your hawker favourites even closer to you with the launch of the 7-Eleven Hawker Fiesta! From 6 July, 7-Eleven will be rolling out its exclusive collaboration with 12 local brands to bring you a total of 24 popular Singaporean classics, exclusively at 7-Eleven.

All recipes used are authentic tasting and created directly with the brands – each dish tasting as if it came straight from the stall! Available across more than 350 stores island wide, you can now skip the queues and the heat to satisfy your cravings for hawker food anytime, anywhere!

Introducing local favourite light bites from 7-SELECT and 7CAFÉ

7-SELECT X Old Chang Kee Curry O’ Sandwich (U.P. $3.20) – When you think curry puffs, you think Old Chang Kee. This iconic brand has been creating traditional snacks loved by Singaporeans since 1956 and we’ve teamed up with them to reinvent a classic ­– combining their signature curry puff filling with our popular milk bread sandwich. Featuring a fragrant curry chicken and potato filling along with hardboiled egg slices, this sandwich is the best of both worlds!

7-SELECT Satay Chicken Burger (U.P. $3.50) – Tender chicken is marinated in a blend of spices including lemongrass, turmeric, cumin and brown sugar then topped with a sweet fruity peanut sauce. Pickled cucumber and roasted onion also give the burger extra bite. Now you can get your satay fix in a bun!

7-SELECT Thunder Tea Onigiri (U.P. $2) – We’ve put a twist on the traditional dish of Thunder Tea Rice transforming it into a tasty rice ball. This onigiri is wrapped in seaweed and contains rice coated with tea, basil and mint for that unmistakeable fresh and earthy flavour. Bite sized pieces of tofu, peanuts, and long beans give extra crunch and texture. The addition of preserved radish gives this tasty bite a savoury tangy punch you’ll be sure to adore.

7CAFÉ Ondeh Ondeh (Hot $2.30/Hot Latte $2.50/Iced Latte $3.50) – This tasty beverage is inspired by the popular local dessert Ondeh Ondeh, which are sweet rice cake balls filled with liquid palm sugar and coated in grated coconut. Infused with pandan and brown sugar, this unique drink is deliciously fragrant and aromatic.

Must-try dishes from 12 iconic hawker brands now made more convenient !

A multicultural menu awaits you at your nearest 7-Eleven. From noodle dishes and fragrant curries to steamed snacks and western delights, you’ll be spoilt for choice!

Famous Eunos Minced Chicken Noodle Soup (U.P $4.30) – Staying faithful to the founder’s original recipe, springy noodles are served in a savoury broth with minced chicken and handmade dumplings. This hug in a bowl is then topped with crispy deep-fried chicken skin for an extra punch of flavour.

Qiu Lian Dry Tossed Ban Mian (U.P $5.80) – This popular handmade noodle joint can be found in most traditional coffee shops or food courts in Singapore…and now, at your nearest 7-Eleven! Al dente handmade noodles with minced chicken and braised mushrooms are tossed in a spicy, tangy vinaigrette sauce that will you have wanting for more.

Terry Katong Laksa (U.P $4.30) – Enjoy this indulgent, authentic bowl of spicy coconut milk-based soup with thick rice vermicelli noodles, egg, fishcake and bean curd puffs. The fragrant laksa sambal is a blend of aromatics, chilli and dried shrimp. When mixed into the rich laksa soup, the glorious gravy takes those umami flavours up a level.

Chew Kee Braised Soy Sauce Chicken Hor Fun (U.P $5.80) – Chew Kee’s signature dark and flavourful soy sauce generously coats silky hor fun, giving the dish its glistening shine. This comforting dish also includes braised quail eggs, succulent chicken, tau kwa and a spicy chilli kick.

Lao Chao Zhou Satay Bee Hoon (U.P $5) – This multicultural fusion of flavours and textures will be sure to tickle your tastebuds. Its rich and creamy peanut sauce is a perfect balance of nutty, sweet, savoury and spicy flavours. Tender chicken slices, cuttlefish slices, kangkong and tau pok (bean curd puff) all combine to create a truly delicious dish.

Legend Scissors Cut Hainanese Curry Chicken Cutlet Rice with Cabbage & Egg (U.P. $4.50) –

Thick, aromatic curry sauce is drizzled over a crispy, breaded chicken cutlet that sits on top of steamed rice, along with cabbage and egg. The authentic Hainanese curry sauce is mildly spicy yet full of flavour, and the perfect partner to the juicy cutlet and stir-fried cabbage.

Celebrity Chef Arifin’s Tandoori Chicken with Tomato Basmati Rice (U.P $4.50) – Enjoy tender tandoori chicken slices marinated in aromatic Indian spices and cooked to perfection on a bed of fragrant tomato basmati rice with mint chutney drizzled on top. The harmonious explosion of flavours boasts an incredible flavour profile that is hard to resist. Celebrity Chef Arifin has over 40 years of culinary experience with his own cookbook and TV series. He has also been on local broadcast channels including Vasanth am and Oli 96.8.

Now this is a definite must-buy when at Tiong Bahru Market! Available from 3 Aug, our steamed selection from Jian Bo includes a trio of tasty treats. Shui Kueh (U.P $3.30) is a classic Singaporean breakfast dish consisting of steamed soft rice cake topped with fragrant preserved radish, chai boh and spicy dried shrimp chili paste. Or try the Chee Cheong Fun (U.P $3.30), soft steamed rice rolls that are perfect for a quick breakfast or lunch on the go, topped with homemade sweet sauce and fragrant white sesame seeds.

Andes by Astons Grilled Black Pepper Chicken with Mac & Cheese (U.P $6.50) – If you’re looking for western comfort food, this dish is for you. Chargrilled chicken is drizzled with slightly spiced black pepper sauce pairing perfectly with the creamy Mac & Cheese and tangy BBQ baked beans on the side.

You can’t miss out Chendol if we’re talking about local desserts! You guessed it right – our fan-favourite Chendol Mr Softee (U.P $1.50) is back for a limited time only!

What’s more you can also enjoy $0.30 off 7-SELECT Mini Custard Cream Puff/Mini Chocolate Cream Puff/Red Bean Milk Cream Dorayaki when you purchase any of these 9 products. *

*Products include: 7-SELECT X Old Chang Kee Curry O’ Sandwich, 7-SELECT Chicken Satay Burger, Terry Katong Laksa, Famous Eunos Minced Chicken Noodle Soup, Lao Chao Zhou Satay Bee Hoon, Legend Scissors Cut Curry Rice with Chicken Cutlet, Cabbage & Egg, TTS x Qiu Lian Minced Chicken Dry Ban Mian, TTS x Chew Kee Braised Soy Sauce Chicken with Hor Fun, Andes by Astons Chargrilled Chicken with Mac & Cheese.

For more detail on launch dates and the promotion, please refer to this summary table:

Product RSP Promotion Promo Period 7-SELECT X Old Chang Kee Curry O’ Sandwich $3.20 $0.30 off 7-SELECT Mini Custard Cream Puff/ Mini Chocolate Cream Puff/ Red Bean Milk Cream Dorayaki with purchase of any of the 9 products*. *Products include: 7-SELECT X Old Chang Kee Curry-O Sandwich, 7-SELECT Chicken Satay Burger, Terry Katong Laksa, Famous Eunos Minced Chicken Noodle Soup, Lao Chao Zhou Satay Bee Hoon, Legend Scissors Cut Curry Rice with Chicken Cutlet, Cabbage & Egg, TTS x Qiu Lian Minced Chicken Dry Ban Mee, TTS x Chew Kee Braised Soy Sauce Chicken Hor Fun, Andes by Astons Chargrilled Chicken with Mac & Cheese. 13 Jul – 2 Aug 2022 7-SELECT Satay Chicken Burger $3.50 Andes by Astons Chargrilled Chicken with Mac & Cheese $6.50 TTS X Qiu Lian Minced Chicken Dry Ban Mee $5.80 TTS X Chew Kee Braised Soy Sauce Chicken Hor Fun $5.80 Lao Chao Zhou Satay Bee Hoon $5.00 Famous Eunos Minced Chicken Noodle Soup $4.30 Legend Scissors Cut Hainanese Curry Chicken Cutlet Rice with Cabbage & Egg $4.50 Terry Katong Laksa $4.30 Chef Arifin Tandoori Chicken with Tomato Basmati Rice $4.50 7-SELECT Thunder Tea Onigiri $2.00 2 for $3.80 22 Nov 2022 Jian Bo Shui Kueh $3.30 Jian Bo Chee Cheong Fun 7CAFÉ Ondeh Ondeh Hot – $2.30 Hot Latte – $2.50 Iced Latte – $3.50 Mr Softee Chendol $1.50 Andes By Astons Corn Nibblets $1.95 Betagro Chicken Tsukune in Soy Sauce $2.70 First Brew Luo Han Chrysanthemum $1.80 First Brew Prunella Tea $1.80

All are halal certified except for 7-Select Thunder Tea Onigiri and Jian Bo (Shui Kueh/Chee Cheong Fun).

More promotions and updates can also always be found on the official 7-Eleven Singapore Facebook and 7-Eleven Singapore Instagram pages.

Hashtag: #7-Eleven

About 7-Eleven

Established in Singapore in 1983, 7-Eleven has since expanded to more than 400 stores island-wide to become the leading 24-hour convenience chain store. We take pride in serving the Singapore community 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. 7-Eleven emphasises convenience and value by offering a wide array of quality products, food and services to satisfy the needs of its customers. Think 7-Eleven and what comes to mind are the refreshing Slurpee, 7CAFÉ as well as a wide range of quality ready meals and sandwiches under 7-SELECT. 7-Eleven is also a 24/7 one-stop destination for customers who need to access bill payment services in their own time. Our services cover payment of utilities, courier services, and even cash withdrawal.

For more information, visit www.7-eleven.com.sg