Appier maximized online sales for Clarins during holiday seasons

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 14 July 2022 – Appier is glad to share the Clarins Hong Kong e-commerce prospecting & retargeting campaign results in collaboration with global omnichannel agency, Assembly. This case was named the Bronze Winner of the Best Use of Real-time Marketing at the Markies Awards 2022 presented by Asia’s leading advertising, marketing and news media “Marketing Interactive.” The award aims to recognize the ​​most innovative, creative and effective campaigns or projects spanning Hong Kong’s entire marketing services industry. Based on the joint efforts of Appier and Assembly, Clarins Hong Kong won this award for its effective use of real-time MarTech tools during the holiday sales seasons by successfully acquiring new shoppers more efficiently and maximizing revenue from existing campaigns.

Figure 1. Appier helped Clarins achieve better ROAS and implement real-time promotions

In this campaign, Clarins leveraged Appier’s CrossX and AiDeal solutions to successfully reduce the CPA of its campaigns by 30% and increased the CVR by 44% during the campaign period from Q3 to Q4 2021. With Appier’s AI solutions, Clarins significantly improved how it targeted customers and how it converted them into buyers.

As a long-established name in the beauty industry, Clarins is dedicated to providing the best products with organic plant extracts to its customers. To maintain its momentum in the beauty market, Clarins established its own e-commerce shop to discover more potential and valuable shoppers among its main target audience: 25+ year-old females. Through the collaboration with Appier and Assembly, Clarins was able to acquire new users in a more efficient way. Appier’s CrossX predicted and targeted high-value shoppers who are likely to buy the company’s products, while AiDeal provided to these shoppers who were hesitant about purchasing with timely and relevant incentives.

“In general, AI is useful, but sometimes it requires more practical and more scenario-based explanations and applications. To Clarins, AI initially seemed to be a topic that those who do not have a technical background would never understand. However, with Appier’s AI-powered solutions, Clarins was able to easily engage with the right target audiences at the right moment with the right promotional messages,” said Caroline Andreutti, Digital, E-Commerce & CRM Director of Clarins. With an increasingly crowded online shopping market, Clarins faced the challenge of reaching more valuable online shoppers whose attention span has gotten shorter. Its lack of any marketing automation tool compounded this challenge because Clarins needed an efficient way to analyze millions of data signals, to identify high-value shoppers and display captivating messages to them at the right time.

“The crowded and competitive environment of the beauty and skincare category meant that we needed a more targeted strategy for Clarins to deliver an enhanced shopping experience for its customers. Appier’s AI solutions allowed us to better design our media touchpoints that delivered a more customized and personal experience,” said Karen Fu, Digital Director of Assembly.

Appier’s CrossX AI solution helped Clarins identify high-value shoppers with the analysis of existing customers’ interests and behaviors, allowing Clarins to scale up their campaigns accordingly. The campaign successfully reduced its CPA by 30% by displaying campaign ads only to this valuable target customer segment who is likely to purchase.

On the other hand, Clarins hoped to maximize online revenue from existing campaigns while preserving brand image and value. Clarins also hoped to reach the right shoppers with the right incentive at the right time for a higher conversion rate by using a strategic approach to convert more online visitors into shoppers. With this in mind, Clarins used Appier’s AiDeal solution to predict shopper purchase intent by collecting behavioral data and calculating each user’s level of hesitancy.

Through this approach, Clarins was able to identify hesitant shoppers using Appier’s AI technology. AiDeal assisted Clarins in presenting a pop-up with a time-limited special gift promotion instead of a discount promotion to trigger hesitant buyers to purchase. Furthermore, by offering brand-featured or top-rated products as incentives, Clarins could increase cart value, resulting in additional sales and a 44% increase in CVR. Most importantly, Clarins was able to boost CVR during two major holidays – Double 11 and Christmas – and maintain momentum after the big sales seasons.

About Clarins

Established in France in 1954, Clarins is a leading global beauty brand with two principles in mind: listening to women’s needs, and a love of nature. For more than 65 years, Clarins has offered personalized beauty solutions to make its customers feel special and loved. Moreover, the brand incorporates plants and organic ingredients in its formulas to produce the most natural, luxury skincare products. For more information, please visit www.clarins.com.hk.

About Appier

Appier is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to power business decision-making. Founded in 2012 with a vision of democratizing AI, Appier now has 17 offices across APAC, Europe and the U.S., and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Ticker number: 4180). Visit www.appier.com for more information.

About Assembly

Assembly is made of the ingredients of the modern agency, bringing together data, talent, and technology to deliver a connected set of solutions for media + more to the best brands on the planet. We’re home to more than 1,500 of the industry’s top talent, who bring unmatched global omnichannel media expertise + data, technology, and business consulting capabilities that help brands find the change that fuels growth. Assembly is a proud member of Stagwell, the challenger network built to transform marketing. Visit www.assemblyglobal.com for more information.