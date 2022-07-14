Laos Knocks Out Thailand in Historic Victory at AFF U19 Youth Championship

Laos defeated Thailand in a historic victory yesterday evening during the semi-final round of the AFF U19 Youth Championship at the Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium, Indonesia.

The Lao team stunned the region and the world with a 2-0 win over Thailand, knocking out their neighbor and pushing on to the final.

Despite Thailand making a confident start, Laos’ star goalkeeper Phounin Xayyasone made two saves early on.

Meanwhile, Laos’ first goal came unexpectedly early in the first half after a set-piece provided an opportunity for center-forward Peter Phanthavong to shoot a close-range goal.

Taken by surprise, Thailand applied more pressure, but the Laos team showed discipline in their defense, finishing the first half with the unchanged 1-0 score.

The second half saw Thailand up its attack, however, they were hard pressed against defense from Laos.

The 78th minute saw an attempt from Thai midfielder, Winai Aimoat, but the shot was saved by the Lao goalkeeper.

Opportunity knocked once again for Laos in the 85th minute, with Damoth Thongkhamsavath adding a second goal, hammering home the historic 2-0 win over Thailand.

Following 12 times participating in this age group, Laos will move on to the final for the first time, taking on Malaysia on 15 July at 8 pm.