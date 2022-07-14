Man Killed Exiting Vehicle on Vang Vieng Expressway

A man was killed after exiting his vehicle on the Vientiane to Vang Vieng Expressway Wednesday evening.

The Vientiane Rescue team reported that the man and his wife had stopped in the emergency lane of the expressway between Nason and Bua villages in Naxaythong District.

The man opened the driver’s side door, exiting the vehicle in order to relieve himself, when he was fatally struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Emergency services personnel arrived at the scene and provided first aid, attempting cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) until the time of death.

The man was reported to have suffered serious head injuries, blood loss, and injuries to his chest and right leg.

The driver of the oncoming car said he could not see the man due to poor visibility in the dark.

Authorities have warned motorists using the expressway to exercise greater caution when exiting their vehicles after stopping in the emergency lane.