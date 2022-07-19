Laos Nominated for 2024 ASEAN Summit

Laos has been nominated to host the third ASEAN Summit in 2024, with Indonesia hosting the summit in 2023.



The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Saleumxay Kommasith, discussed the preparations for the ASEAN summit in 2024 in the presence of ministers, deputy ministers, and the Governor of Vientiane.

Laos has had the honor of hosting the ASEAN summit in 2004-2005 and again in 2016. Laos will be honored with ASEAN Chairmanship for the third time in 2024.

The meeting noted that 13 sub-committees were appointed and charged with specific tasks in preparation for the summit in Laos.

The meeting also heard reports from ministries, as well as relevant sectors, on the initial readiness of their respective sectors to host the summit.

Mr. Saleumxay has charged the subcommittees with beginning work that is urgently required for the success of the summit, particularly for the parties responsible for the three pillars of the ASEAN community: the ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC), the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) and the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC).