CoorsTek Announces Capacity Investments in Japan

TOKYO, JAPAN – News Direct – 21 July 2022 – CoorsTek KK (Tokyo, Japan) announced today that its parent company, CoorsTek, Inc.’s board of directors has approved a capital expenditure plan to expand the company’s semiconductor ceramics business in response to strong market demand.

The company will invest to add additional semiconductor ceramics manufacturing capabilities at existing facilities, mainly in Oguni town, Yamagata prefecture and Kawatana town, Nagasaki prefecture in Japan. Start-up for this additional capacity is planned in 2024.

For a large-scale production increase including this investment, CoorsTek expects to hire about 300 additional employees mainly at its facilities in Oguni town and Kawatana town by the end of Q1 2023.

“Our Japan manufacturing facilities play a critical role in driving growth for the company in Asia and in delivering high quality materials for the semiconductor market,” said Jonathan Coors, CEO, CoorsTek, Inc. and President, CoorsTek K.K. “CoorsTek will be well positioned to grow with the semiconductor market through these capacity expansions, and this investment underscores our long-term commitment to Japan.”

About CoorsTek

Founded in 1910, CoorsTek is a leading global manufacturer of technical ceramics. By leveraging expertise in engineering and materials science, CoorsTek provides solutions to complex technical challenges in the semiconductor, medical, automotive, aerospace, and other industries. With over 400 proprietary formulations, vertically integrated systems, and unparalleled process capabilities, CoorsTek partners with its customers to make the world measurably better. For more information about our products and services visit www.coorstek.com.

