Prudential Laos Supports Over LAK 23 Billion through COVID-19 CareFree Plus

Prudential Life Assurance (Lao) Limited Company (Prudential Laos) supported more than 4,600 people with LAK 23 billion cash benefits through the COVID-19 CareFree (the Fund) that was first launched on 26 April to meet the Lao community’s protection need.

This pandemic relief was offered as a financial support to help safeguard the health and livelihoods of Lao residents during the pandemic.

Over 4,600 Lao people and their immediate family members who were diagnosed with COVID-19 from April 2021 to April 2022 in Laos received this timely financial support. Prudential Laos also paid death benefits valued at LAK 100 million to eligible recipients out of the Fund in May 2022.

“The prolonged COVID-19 outbreak has not only made the lives of the Lao people difficult but also taken a toll on the Lao economy and businesses on all fronts. We, as a member of the Lao community, are doing our best to stand side-by-side with our community to provide peace of mind and financial support to Lao residents during this crisis,” Wilson WY Ma,

Acting Regional CEO, Laos and Myanmar, Prudential said.

Overview of the COVID-19 Carefree Plus

All Lao residents aged 18 to 60 are eligible to register for the Fund for themselves and up to three co-living children below the age of 18.

Frontline healthcare or hospital workers were eligible for an additional 50% support allowance under the Fund. These workers included both full-time employees and volunteers in various roles (including doctors, nurses, laboratory workers, facility or maintenance workers, clinical trainees, and volunteers) serving the public health and private sectors in Lao P.D.R. All registrations are subject to a 14-day waiting period from the registration date and all eligible registrants can only claim the support allowance once.

Each eligible registrant plus his/her registered children diagnosed with COVID-19 in Laos could apply for a one-off support allowance of LAK 5,000,000 from April 2021 to April 2022. (‘the dedicated period’) Family members of the eligible registrant or his/her registered children who passed away as a result of COVID-19 in Laos could apply for a one-off support allowance of up to LAK 20,000,000 within the dedicated period.

All confirmed cases of COVID-19 diagnosis had to be supported by a medical report or laboratory test result approved by a hospital under the Ministry of Health. Claims of death as a result of COVID-19 had to be confirmed by a registered doctor.

About Prudential Plc

Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in Asia and Africa. The business helps people get the most out of life, by making healthcare affordable and accessible and by promoting financial inclusion. Prudential protects people’s wealth, helps them grow their assets, and empowers them to save for their goals. The business has more than 18 million life customers and is listed on stock exchanges in London (PRU), Hong Kong (2378), Singapore (K6S) and New York (PUK). Prudential is not aliased in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc. a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America, nor with The Prudential Assurance Company Limited, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom. https://www.prudentialplc.com/