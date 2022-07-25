On its 11th anniversary, OctaFX announces a visual rebranding

11 years of providing brokerage services marks an important milestone for OctaFX. For the first time, the broker decided to hold a visual rebranding.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 25 July 2022 – Over more than a decade, OctaFX has managed to accomplish numerous achievements. Today, clients from over 150 countries have opened more than 12 million trading accounts with the broker. To become even closer to its clients, OctaFX decided to adopt a fresh new look: with refined colours, space-inspired elements, and a new logo.

The concept

The main concept behind the rebranding reflects the broker’s mission: OctaFX exists to ensure everyone can achieve their investment goals.

‘We picture goals as stars in the broad universe of finance. Each one represents a unique combination of needs and desires of a particular person. The journey towards the investment goal isn’t always easy—there are many obstacles on the way. To overcome them, traders need an optimal set of both analytical and financial instruments, as well as a reliable partner. We are here to provide them with everything necessary to make effective trading decisions and achieve their investment goals. All the elements of our new design system convey this message in a simple, yet illustrative way,’ the OctaFX press office commented.

The logo

The two orbits forming OctaFX’s new logo reflect the all-encompassing support it provides for traders on the journey towards their goals. The orbits cross each other to create the word ‘fx’ that highlights an important part of the company name.

The elements

The elements constituting the new visual identity are all built around centre-oriented forces and objects, such as orbits and rays, reflecting the broker’s continued focus on the investment goals of its clients.

The colours

The colour palette of deep blues and intense oranges gives vibrancy to the new brand design, emphasising the confidence, dynamism, and readiness to change.

The transformation

The financial world is changing rapidly. New challenges emerge every day, and OctaFX is ready to evolve and transform in response, all to meet and exceed the expectations of its clients. The new branding was created to express that.

Hashtag: #OctaFX

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About OctaFX:

OctaFX is a global broker providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers everything one needs to reach their investment goals, providing top-notch conditions utilised already by clients from over 150 countries worldwide.

The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charity and humanitarian initiatives, including improvement of educational infrastructure, short-notice relief projects, supporting local communities and small to medium enterprises.

On a side note, OctaFX has also won more than 45 awards since its foundation, including the 2021 ‘Best Forex Broker Asia’ award from Global Banking & Finance Review and 2021 ‘Best ECN Broker’ award by World Finance.