Suspect Apprehended for Rape and Murder in Houaphanh Province

A man was apprehended following the rape and murder of a woman who was discovered dead on 17 July along the San River in Viengxay district, Houaphanh Province.

The Houaphanh police office reports that a 36-year-old named Thon was allegedly involved in the rape and murder of a 40-year-old woman in the same village.

The man admitted to police that he attempted to kidnap the woman for sexual purposes, but he was fined LAK 200,000. Losing money to the fine aggravated him, and prompted him to make his second attempt.

He stalked the woman near her house before seeing her again in the river, but she confronted him with a knife.

The woman was attacked and lost her knife to the man. When she threatened to report the incident to the police, he began choking her and finally kicked her to death.

A person who assaults and kills another person will receive a prison sentence of 15 to 20 years, according to Lao law.