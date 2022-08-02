Vientiane Capital to Take Harder Stance on Crime, Social Issues

Authorities have pledged to work harder to resolve social problems in Vientiane Capital, vowing to reduce traffic accidents, drug trafficking, and violent crime.

Mayor of Vientiane Capital, Mr. Athsaphangthong Siphandone, said during a recent government meeting that police, in coordination with relevant ministries, had worked hard over the past six months to educate communities about the risks of social ills and spread awareness in society regarding drug issues and violence.

Meanwhile, Mayor Athsaphangthong says the city has been attempting to solve problems caused by traffic congestion in various ways.

As an initial measure, some two-way roads have been made into one-way roads in the city, while parking space has been added, and certain roundabouts have been widened.

At the same time, traffic police have expanded inspection operations, and are now focusing on parking violations and random breath testing, with authorities actively promoting and disseminating road rules to motorists.

On drug trafficking and violent crime, Mayor Athsaphangthong said that public security officers had coordinated with district and village level authorities to target known offenders or those connected to convicted felons.

The Mayor added that village authorities must work with families prone to criminal activity and help guide them, ensuring that all residents strictly abide by relevant laws and crime is reduced overall.