HR-tech startup EngageRocket announces winners of their Workplace of the Year Awards 2022: Digital transformation that enables human connection is key

From over 300 applications, a handful of companies have been selected as winners by a panel of 9 judges from various backgrounds of HR and leadership experience in APAC: Mayank Parekh, Chief Executive Officer at IHRP; Alvin Goh, Executive Director at SHRI; Russell Chan, Head of People at Open Government Products; Sylvia Koh, Chief People Officer at CrimsonLogic; Wiwik Wahyuni, Chief Human Resources Officer at Homme Credit; Koeshartanto Koeswiranto, President Commissioner at Asuransi Tugu Pratama and Philippa Penfold, CEO and Co-founder at People Collider.

In today’s environment, it is crucial for companies to stand out as an employer so they can retain top talent. Published in EngageRocket’s latest guide on award-winning best practices, here are the 5 key highlights that make the winners stand out from the crowd:

1. Emphasize on people development, training and future-proofing

Top organizations use multiple channels for L&D, including in-house academies. They also prioritize continuous learning, while tracking and measuring its impact on the bottom line. Besides organization-wide learning, they pay attention to individual career growth and progression, with ample opportunities for horizontal transfers.

“We moved our learning and development to an e-platform and took steps to provide guidance and training for our staff, especially to the elderly to be digitally savvy. This acceleration of changes is necessary and we’re optimistic this will help us to meet the world of the future”

Tanglin Club – GOLD winner of Best Company Culture

2. Build a compelling Employer Value Proposition (EVP)

The best workplaces are characterized by a strong employer value proposition, combining competitive pay, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), and a healthy work-life balance. Importantly, they maintain compensation parity for existing employees and not just for attracting new talent. These winning companies view DEI as intrinsic to the organizational mindset, complete with managerial training to champion DEI initiatives.

3. Embrace digital transformation as a key pillar

Top companies adopt technology for three reasons – to streamline business processes, improve operational resilience, and simplify employees’ lives. Some of the key technologies employed by the award winners include infrastructure improvements, online recruitment tools, and automated platforms to measure and improve employee experiences.

“We developed an in-house certification program developed with the goal to equip our workforce with the technical knowledge and skills required to be an expert in our Cloud products. This intensive course is also available on demand, so that our professionals could access and complete the course according to their own schedule.”

Check Point Software Technologies – SILVER winner of Employer of Choice

4. Invest in stronger human connections

These top organizations put employees first, because they understand that businesses succeed only when their people thrive. They pay close attention to what employees say, think, and do, through continuous listening. Based on this, they initiate timely follow-up actions to deliver a winning employee experience.

“People are at the heart of all that we do. We are driven by the purpose to help our employees develop and craft their career experience together with Intrepid Group.”

Intrepid Group Asia – GOLD winner of Employer of Choice

5. Track and measure people initiatives’ efficiency

The ability to measure employee experience is a common thread across award winners. Specifically, they have a culture of continuous listening. One key highlight is the emphasis on collecting employee feedback, such as through the usage of pulse surveys and annual engagement surveys. This allows them to be in touch with their people’s motivations and sentiments at key moments in the employee journey.

