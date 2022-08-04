Laos-China Railway Admits Poor Management

The Director-General of the Laos-China Railway made a statement yesterday admitting the railway system’s inefficient management.

Mr. Daochinda Sihalath, Director-General of the Laos-China Railway, acknowledged the railway’s poor management and lack of operational readiness, saying that the railway will improve the issues.

The Laos-China Railway is developing its online booking system which will be available as an application. It is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

In collaboration with the Department of Railways and ministries of of Public Works and Transport, Information, and Culture and Tourism, the railway will conduct research to simplify train ticket purchase and increase the opening hours of the stations.

Col. Kaysone Keomany, Director-General of the Railway Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security, said that the increased demand of international and domestic visitors has caused brokers and travel agency companies to keep more tickets purchased from the station.

The limit on purchases has already been communicated to travel agency companies, however those companies still keep a large number of the train tickets.

The Laos-China Railway Company will separate the ticket sales areas for groups of visitors and specific travel agencies in order to maintain order and reduce overcrowding.

The railway recently proposed standing tickets as a way to accommodate large volumes of passengers following the reopening of the country to tourism.