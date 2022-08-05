Fire Kills 13 at Satthahip Pub in Thailand

Thirteen lives were lost in the flames at a new pub early this morning in Chonburi Province, Thailand.

PhuketGo reports that the fire at Mountain Bar & Bristo in Satthahip’s Sukhumvit Road occurred at 12.25 am. Emergency services personnel arrived, but not before the inferno became deadly.

A viral video clip displays plumes of thick black smoke pouring out the front door and people fleeing the venue, many of them engulfed in flames.

Thirteen people were discovered dead inside the pub, and many others were seriously injured, with serious burns on their bodies.

Using around 20 fire trucks, emergency responders spent more than 2 hours to completely extinguish the blaze.

The one-story building had two emergency exits to facilitate leaving the the venue, but at least one of them, behind the sound stage, was blocked. There was also flammable acoustic paneling which may have contributed to the fire.

One survivor reported that a fire broke out from the ceiling area and explosions occurred several times. The explosions immediately killed several people.

They believe that the fire was caused by a short circuit on the ceiling.

A similar incident occurred in 2009 at the Santika club in Bangkok, killing 66 people and injuring over 1,000 others.