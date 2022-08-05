Rhenus reaches first milestone in LCL (less-container-load) Carbon-Neutral journey with pilot launch of Carbon Neutrality Label

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 5 August 2022 –Rhenus Group, a leading global logistics service provider, announces positive progress in the efforts to achieve LCL carbon neutrality through a pilot project to ensure that the reduction of emissions complies with international standards. Rhenus is working with ClimatePartner, an independent consultancy, to verify the calculation methodology and offset the amount of CO2 through verified and audited carbon offset projects.

The ClimatePartner label, which confirms the carbon neutrality of the products under the Rhenus name, will be available to companies who engage Rhenus to export LCL shipments from the Central European Gateway in Hilden starting this year. Currently, the emissions from the operations during Q1 2022 have been calculated and offset, the rest of 2022 will follow. With the offset result from this pilot project, Rhenus has invested in a wind energy project which promotes less reliance on fossil fuels.

“Our LCL Gateway in Hilden is the biggest Rhenus consolidation hub worldwide and moving towards a sustainable direction is our focus. In parallel with minimising direct emissions, Rhenus is willing and ready to take the extra steps in developing services with a verified carbon-neutral label. This is only the start of our journey to decarbonising logistics services.” said Julian Broeer, Regional Head LCL Europe of Rhenus Air & Ocean.

“Contributing to sustainable logistics is a core objective of Rhenus and the green logistics efforts. We are encouraged by the promising progress thus far. Results and learnings of this pilot project will lay the foundation for our goal to achieve 100 percent carbon neutrality for all LCL shipments worldwide by 2030,” said Jan Harnisch, the newly appointed global Co-CEO of Rhenus Air & Ocean.

The pilot project is the first step in the Rhenus strategy to neutralise the carbon emissions of its LCL product by 2030, which was announced in late 2021. Future plans for Rhenus include opening more carbon-neutral trade lanes, expanding its sustainability product offerings and actively researching effective ways to efficiently reduce emissions.

For more information on the Rhenus ClimatePartner tracking page:

www.climatepartner.com/19036-2206-1001

About Rhenus

The Rhenus Group is one of the leading logistics specialists with global business operations and annual turnover amounting to EUR 7.0 billion. 37,500 employees work at 970 business sites and develop innovative solutions along the complete supply chain. Whether providing transport, warehousing, customs clearance or value-added services, the family-owned business pools its operations in various business units where the needs of customers are the major focus at all times.