StoreFriendly Foundation and Hong Kong Lions Club, Food for Good to Distribute Love Lunch Boxes; Help the disadvantaged

5 August 2022

StoreFriendly has been established for 20 years since its establishment. It is committed to fulfilling its corporate social responsibility and actively giving back to society in different ways. On July 29, the StoreFriendly Foundation, a subsidiary of the

Self-Storage Group

, together with the Hong Kong Lions Club and “Community Kitchen” Food For Good distributed love lunch boxes and sponsored 300 lunch boxes to the elderly and families in need to give back to the community.

“Food For Good” is a community kitchen, that makes good use of food resources, makes love lunch boxes every day, and donates them to the disadvantaged. The Storefriendly Foundation sponsored 300 lunch boxes and will help pack the lunch boxes in the Food For Good Kitchen and distribute them to the elderly in the district and family.

StoreFriendly Self Storage Group has continued to expand its business since its establishment while fulfilling its corporate social responsibility and giving back to the Hong Kong community. This year, the Group was awarded the “Caring Company” 15+ logo, which is a testament to the efforts and contributions of Storey in caring for the community, employees, and the environment over the past 15 years. The “Caring Company” scheme was initiated in 2002 with the aim of promoting cooperation between the business sector and the social service sector, jointly promoting corporate social responsibility, and building an inclusive society. The E-Store has been awarded the “Caring Company” logo since 2005, and it is the 17th year that it has been awarded the logo. Being awarded the “Caring Company” 15+ logo this time is a social certification for the Storage Group in fulfilling its corporate social responsibility.

Kelvin Chan, the founder of the StoreFriendly Self Storage Group, said: “The StoreFriendly Self Storage Group actively participates in various charitable activities to give back to society. By cooperating with different social welfare organizations, the StoreFriendly Self Storage Group’s spirit of helping people and self-help will affect more stakeholders. “

StoreFriendly Self Storage Group has been established for 20 years. In addition to providing one-stop superior mini storage solutions, we strive to provide the most convenient services and improve the living space and quality of customers. The Group has also continued to serve society, established the Easy Storage Charity Fund, and successively cooperated with social welfare organizations such as The Community Chest, Canteen Wise, Oxfam, Hong Kong Sports Association for the Blind, Tung Wah Group of Hospitals, Po Leung Kuk, etc. The development of corporate social responsibility, such as participating in Oxfam volunteer services, raising funds for the disabled, and delivering anti-epidemic supplies to the elderly living alone during the epidemic.

About StoreFriendly Self Storage Group

StoreFriendly Self Storage Group Co., Ltd. was established in 2002, with more than 130 branches, more than half of which are self-owned properties. Since 2006, the group has become a member of the World Self Storage Association and the Pan-Asian Self Storage Association, representing Asia every year. Regional peers put forward opinions on operating self-storage to representatives of various countries. As of 2019, the store has more than 130 mini-storage stores, and the number of mini-storages has reached 40,000. Group branches are in Taiwan, Singapore, Macau, Hong Kong, Kowloon, and the New Territories, including multinational groups, small and medium enterprises, and household customers. The location of the branch is closer to the subway station, and the transportation is convenient. More complete computerized system, 24-hour intelligent security, powerful fleet, one-stop professional handling, 24-hour intelligent access system, safe and reliable.