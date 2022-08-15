Sunfert International Fertility Centre in Malaysia is ‘Fertility Centre of the Year in Asia Pacific’

Lakshmi Menon, General Manager of Sunfert Group, is excited to welcome couples from near and far to the ‘Fertility Centre of the Year in Asia Pacific’.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach – 15 August 2022 –garnered the ‘Fertility Centre of the Year in Asia Pacific’ title at the recent GlobalHealth Asia-Pacific Awards 2022. This reflects the centre’s steadfast endeavours to provide top-notch service and treatments to its patients at all times.

The GlobalHealth Asia-Pacific Awards recognises medical and related facilities in the region for their excellence in healthcare and patient care. The ‘Fertility Centre of the Year in Asia Pacific’ award is the culmination of customer sentiment combined with inputs from industry experts, market research and industry insights. With this title, Sunfert is acknowledged for maintaining high standards in delivering quality care and pushing boundaries to delight their customers at every stage and in every interaction.

According to Dr Wong Pak Seng, Founder and Managing Director of Sunfert, “We are humbled to receive this award. It is a testament to the commitment and diligence of the team at Sunfert as well as the confidence of our patients.”

The fertility centre takes pride in being at the forefront of innovations in fertility, led by healthcare professionals who are prominent industry figures at the helm of reproductive medicine. With a well-established international partner, Fertility Associates NZ, a leading fertility service provider in New Zealand, Sunfert leverages the latest advancements to provide the best proven fertility treatments.

In 2020, Sunfert established Malaysia’s first private oncofertility hub, providing Ovarian Tissue Cryopreservation services. Its Bangsar South branch also has an in-house genetic testing laboratory with cutting-edge medical equipment for pre-implantation genetic testing procedures.

This win is also set to reinforce Malaysia’s position as the Fertility Hub of Asia. “Fertility centres in Malaysia have recorded high success rates, which are comparable to world standards. With this award, we are excited to be able to support the national healthcare travel agenda.

We welcome couples from around the world to come and ‘conceive your dreams with us’. Enjoy the attractions here and, hopefully, return home with happy news,” said Lakshmi Menon, General Manager of Sunfert Group.

For more details on Sunfert International Fertility Centre, please visit https://www.sunfert.com/.

Hashtag: #SunfertInternationalFertilityCentre #Sunfert

