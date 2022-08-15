Young Laotian Invents Edible Coffee Cup

Ladavanh Keodala, an 18-year-old Lao inventor, won second place in the Toyota Incubation Programme this year with her eco-friendly invention “Eat Your Cups.”

Econews Laos reports that the young inventor created the edible cups after observing cookies made entirely from plant-based ingredients in Japan, an idea she modified for submitting to the program in Laos.

The cups use chocolate cookies, green tea, and edible caps, and are mostly plant-based, with the exceptions of egg and butter.

For a single hour, the edible cups can hold liquids as hot as 100 degrees Celsius and as cold as -10 degrees.

Ladavan is a volunteer with Zero Waste Laos who is enthusiastic about working to increase public awareness of plastic waste and develop environmentally friendly packaging options in Laos.

The edible cups, which are still under development, are anticipated to serve as coffee cups, making them a promising alternative to harmful plastics.