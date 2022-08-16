Sekong Police Expels Five Officials for Drug Involvement

Five police officials involved with illicit drugs have been disciplined and expelled by the police headquarters in Sekong Province.

Deputy of District Police, Lieutenant Colonel Phonvichit Kipkesone, announced the decision to discipline and expel several officials involved with amphetamine use and possession.

The four police officials, four men and one woman, have been identified as Deputy Head of the Police Unit, a Technical Police official, a Technical Responsibility Unit official, a Tha Teng District Technical Responsibility Unit official, and a Dak Cheung District Technical Responsibility Unit official.

All five officials are believed to have broken the law article No. 320, which states that those posessing or using amphetamine will be penalized and fined between 10 million and 50 million Lao Kip.

Deputy of Sekong Police Headquarters, Mr. Khamban Phommanivong, called on all police forces, including those in specialized fields, to routinely follow the letter of various resolutions and statements of the government, particularly regulations and laws.