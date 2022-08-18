DYXnet Wins the CAPITAL Service Innovative Product Award 2022 – Enterprise Network and Cloud Solution Service Award

Ms. Ivy Wong, Vice Chairman of Hong Kong Association for Customer Service Excellence, presents the award to Mr. Tony Tsang, CEO of DYXnet

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 18 August 2022 – DYXnet (a member of NEOLINK), one of the leading carrier-neutral network service providers in Greater China, is honored to announce that it has won the “CAPITAL Service & Innovative Product Awards 2022 – Enterprise Network and Cloud Solution Service Award”. This award scheme, organized by Hong Kong’s famous business media “CAPITAL”, aims to recognize those organizations with outstanding achievements and contributions in services and product innovation, and to encourage enterprises to strive for excellence.

“We are honored to stand out and win the Enterprise Network and Cloud Solution Service Award, which affirms the business values we brought to our enterprise customers” said Tony Tsang, Chief Executive Officer of DYXnet. “As a wholly-owned subsidiary of VNET (NASDAQ: VNET) and a member of NEOLINK, DYXnet is backed by a full range of data center colocation, network connectivity and cloud hosting resources that allowing us to deliver excellence and meet the diverse customer needs in network and cloud services.”

Holding over 20 years of experience and a team of industry experts, DYXnet serves a wide range of customers including manufacturing, retails, logistics, finance, and many more. “We will continue to strive for excellence in product innovation and services quality, and assist enterprises in seizing business opportunities throughout the digital transformation journey” Tony added.

About DYXnet

DYXnet, a wholly-owned subsidiary of VNET Group (NASDAQ: VNET), is a leading carrier-neutral network service provider in Greater China with over 20 years of solid experience. As a NASDAQ-listed company and leading carrier-neutral Internet data center and hybrid cloud services provider in China, VNET has gone further by forming a new sub-brand “NEOLINK” in April 2021, which integrated DYXnet with its five product lines including Data Center, Network Products, Hybrid Cloud, Bare Metal and O&M Management Services in providing a suite of diverse solutions for customers in achieving full-cycle digital transformation. We work towards a common goal of delivering innovative solutions with the foresight to identify the evolving needs of our customers and communities.

DYXnet has empowered enterprises to drive business growth with ICT innovations and is committed to provide solutions for our customers through disruptive technologies and services including enterprise network solutions like MPLS and SD-WAN, cloud solutions and data centre services.

We strive to strengthen our dominant position in Hong Kong and the Asia Pacific region. Among the first ICT service providers in the region to have obtained ISO certifications including ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 20000 1, and ISO 9001, we are also one of the first official members of the China Cross border Data Telecommunications Industry Alliance and one of the first SD-WAN service standard drafting units.

For more information about DYXnet, please visit www.dyxnet.com.