Teledyne e2v: Advanced optical digital harness (ODH) set to unleash novel multi-element microwave antennas

Links to transfer data, clock, configuration, and even system-wide synchronization signalling marks the arrival of practical multi-element smart digital antennas

Streaming sample, control & configuration data, as well as reference clock and synchronization signals via optical fibers simplifies signal distribution and reduces cable mass in complex digital radio designs

Eliminates all copper signal wiring in future radios offering increased architectural flexibility whilst reducing crosstalk and inter-channel interference

Concept substantiates a separation of front-end analog design from back-end digital signal processing heralding the arrival of fully digital antennas



Prototype set to demonstrate revolutionary approach to high-speed data interfacing

GRENOBLE, FRANCE – Media OutReach – 18 August 2022 – as part of its advance towards enabling software defined microwave systems, Teledyne e2v is previewing a prototype optical link technology which might soon obsolete legacy copper data links in digital radio system design.

Highlighting the advantages of this initiative, Nicolas Chantier, Strategic Marketing Director stated:

“Our optical data link research marks a moment in time when the radio’s front-end can finally be decoupled from the advanced backend digital data processing of software defined radios (SDRs). In so doing, designers gain implementation flexibility, enhanced digital beam forming capabilities and several extra design freedoms.”

About modern high-speed data interfacing

Two copper-based serial interfaces predominate. They are the industry standard JESD204 link and the alternative, license free ESIstream from Teledyne e2v.

Data interfacing in sampled systems requires considered implementation. Perhaps the largest challenge, particularly in highly parallelized, multi-channel (i.e., electronically steered beam) systems, is ensuring that data samples are accurately time aligned. Time alignment ensures signal phase information and thus, the critical spatial information embedded within the received signals is preserved.

Cross-channel synchronization is further complicated by metastability – an inherent, pseudo-random behavior of digital systems. It can be mitigated through careful design.

Despite optical data links powering the modern global broadband backbone, to date there have been few efforts to replace traditional copper in radio front-end design.

ODH Benefits

The move to optical data link technology provides multiple system benefits including:

Lossless, long-range transmission

Freedom of separation between front-end receive and signal processing systems

Zero EMI lowers crosstalk and signal interferers

Weight reduction



Technology availability

The ODH system is at the proof-of-concept stage. Teledyne e2v have extensively simulated the digital design of the control methods and is currently finalizing the first hardware implementation. The company plans several updates throughout this and next year as the project progresses.

https://semiconductors.teledyneimaging.com/en/newsroom/digital-optical-harness-proof-of-concept/

About Teledyne e2v

Teledyne e2v’s innovations lead developments in healthcare, life sciences, Space, transportation, defense and security and industrial markets. Teledyne e2v’s unique approach involves listening to the market and application challenges of customers and partnering with them to provide innovative standard, semi-custom or fully custom solutions, bringing increased value to their systems.