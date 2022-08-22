VinAI AI day returns in 2022 themed ‘Empower The Future’

HANOI, VIETNAM

22 August 2022 –

VinAI AI Day 2022 with the theme of “Empower the Future” will return on August 26-27 at VinUniversity via Zoom.

The event is among Vietnam’s largest and most prestigious AI events and has attracted some of the world’s greatest AI minds and the tech community.

AI Day is an annual event held by VinAI Artificial Intelligence Application and Research JSC (a member of Vingroup), accompanied and partnered with the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Vietnam National Innovation Center, VinFuture Prize, VinUniversity and leading giants in the technology field such as Intel, HPE, AMD, Qualcomm, NVIDIA, Google, ASUS, PIXTA and Urbox.

Under the theme “Empower the Future,” AI Day 2022 investigates the three themes that matter to the industry: AI for Global Equality, AI for Sustainable Development, and AI for Safety.

“AI for Sustainable Development” is a recent initiative to integrate greater societal and environmental considerations in designing, developing and deploying AI systems. The focus of this panel during AI Day will explore opportunities this new technology presents to improve lives around the world and address the challenges and barriers to its application.

Regarding the “AI for Safety” panel, some of the world’s leading and up-and-coming experts on the topic will explore central questions and reveal insights into developing safe and reliable AI systems.

Another discussion bound to attract attention is “AI for Global Equality.” The panel will delve into the overarching differences between the world and Vietnam when leading/operating and working in the technology sector, focusing on AI.

Dr Hung Bui, CEO of VinAI, said: “After two successful years held online, AI DAY 2022 returns in both online and offline formats. We are extremely excited to welcome, in person, some of the best and brightest minds in the AI Industry. This is also a great chance for the unique profiles in the Vietnamese AI community to meet and discuss with seniors and colleagues worldwide.”

The two-day event will feature keynote presentations from industry leaders, expert panel discussions covering the topics that matter to AI today, casual talks, various hands-on workshops and educational tutorials.

Participants will also be exposed to advanced AI products and features in the exhibition booths of VinAI and prestigious sponsors.

The event will play host to industry-leading experts and cutting-edge researchers and scientists, including:

Prof. Wolfram Burgard – Professor for Robotics and AI, Technical University of Nuremberg

Prof. Alexander J. Smola – Distinguished Scientist / VP, Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Prof. William T. Freeman – Thomas and Gerd Perkins Professor of Electrical Engineering & Computer Science, MIT

Prof. Toby Walsh – Laureate Fellow & Scientia professor of AI, UNSW Sydney

Dr Hung Bui – Founding Director & CEO, VinAI

Dr Duong Van Nguyen – Head of ADAS Department, Panasonic Automotive Europe

Prof. Inderjit S. Dhillon – Gottesman Family Centennial Professor of Computer Science and Mathematics at the University of Texas

Ayush Batra – Regional Technology Enablement Director, Intel.

In addition to leading experts in the industry, leaders and reputable entrepreneurs in the field of Artificial Intelligence will join together to discuss and answer the question: How can we shape the Artificial Intelligence ecosystem to develop humanity to provide a better life for everyone?

For more information and to register, please visit https://www.vinai.io/aiday2022.

Hashtag: #VinAI #Vingroup

About the organiser

VinAI – formerly the VinAI Research Institute of Artificial Intelligence under Vingroup – is the only representative from Vietnam in the top 20 leading global companies in AI research in 2022.

VinAI is headquartered in Hanoi, Vietnam, with many offices in the US and Australia. As part of the sprawling Vingroup ecosystem, which ranges in many fields from real estate and manufacturing, to healthcare and education, VinAI is a pioneer in digitising the user experience using Artificial Intelligence technology.

To learn more about VinAI, please visit https://www.vinai.io.