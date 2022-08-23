TECNO Mobile’s signature campaign ‘Stylish Affair’ for the launch of CAMON 19Pro 5G in India

NEWDELHI, INDIA – Media OutReach – 2022年8月23日 – TECNO, the premium smartphone brand, is introducing CAMON 19Pro 5G in India through fashion razzmatazz ‘Stylish Affair’ on August 10, in collaboration with Cosmopolitan India, the world’s largest-read fashion and lifestyle magazine. This one-of-a-kind collaboration is fashioned to lay the groundwork for TECNO’s CAMON 19 series launch in India, merging Technology with Fashion. TECNO brings in its tech prowess with its industry-first, key mobile camera technology, and RGBW sensor that enable the camera to click the perfect portraits even in low light conditions, just like a professional fashion photographer.

With the camera having become a most-desired feature in any hi-end phone and Millennial and Gen-Z users wanting to capture every beautiful moment on the camera, the ‘Stylish Affair’ campaign is an interesting strategy by TECNO to unveil its new series, highlighting the focus on style. The intent is to create a unique platform for budding style icons and enthusiasts pan-India, under a marquee campaign. ‘Stylish Affair’ aims to develop unique experiences through a three-pronged approach, spread across In-Real-Life (IRL) events, Print, and Digital Campaigns.

The CAMON 19 series features three products – CAMON 19 Neo, CAMON 19, and CAMON 19 Pro 5G. The product has ushered in amid much fervour, lined with fashion parties, a Style Hunt contest helmed by a distinguished jury panel, and the cover of Cosmopolitan India shot on the CAMON 19 – highlighting its key features.

The latest launch is a part of the lauded CAMON series. The CAMON 19 Pro 5G is an advanced version of the recently-released CAMON 19. While the previous version flaunts the industry-first RGBW sensor, the Pro5G version boasts of RGBW+ (G+P), along with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Hybrid Image Stabilization (HIS) that enables sharp and steady photographs even in dark and shaky conditions. The Pro5G version boasts of 200 percent light intake, which is set to revolutionise the low-lighting imaging experience. Perfect for fashion enthusiasts and style icons, the CAMON 19 Pro5G features incredible 5G connectivity.

The premium smartphone brand views ‘Stylish Affair’ campaign to set off this year’s company focus on the mid-to-high segment and to leap the extra mile for technology democratisation and make new-age technology accessible to people at disruptive price points.

