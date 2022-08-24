Lions & Hong Kong Baptist University Chinese Medicine Charity Foundation Awarded with the “HKSAR 25th Anniversary Enterprise Outstanding Contribution Awards” for serving the Hong Kong elderly for 15 Years

Lions & Hong Kong Baptist University Chinese Medicine Charity Foundation was awarded the “HKSAR 25th Anniversary Enterprise Outstanding Contribution Awards” in recognition of its tremendous contribution to serve elders in Hong Kong. At the award presentation ceremony, Dr. Lam Hoi Ham, JP, Chairman of the Foundation (right), received the award on behalf of the Foundation.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 24 August 2022 – Lions & Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) Chinese Medicine Charity Foundation (the Foundation) was recently awarded the “HKSAR 25th Anniversary Enterprise Outstanding Contribution Awards” in recognition of its contributions to elderly service in Hong Kong over the past 15 years.

To celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), Metro Broadcast and Hong Kong Coalition jointly organised the “HKSAR 25th Anniversary Enterprise Outstanding Contribution Awards”, with the aim of acknowledging enterprises and organisations from different sectors which has contributed significantly to the economic growth and social good of Hong Kong over the past 25 years. The judging panel was formed by 12 renowned figures from different professions and sectors in the society.

Dr. Lam Hoi Ham, JP, Chairman of the Foundation said, “Lions Clubs International District 303 – Hong Kong and Macao, China and the School of Chinese Medicine of HKBU joined hands in 2007 to establish the Lions & HKBU Chinese Medicine Charity Foundation with the mission to enable elders aged 65 or above with financial difficulties and chronic illnesses to receive quality and professional Chinese medical service and care. We are pleased that our past efforts were recognised by the society through this award. Members of the Foundation will continue to give their best to serve elders in Hong Kong with passion and commitment.”

Quality Chinese Medicine Services for the Elderly in Hong Kong

Professor Bian Zhaoxiang, Associate Vice-President (Chinese Medicine Development) and Tsang Shiu Tim Endowed Professor in Chinese Medicine Clinical Studies said, “the School of Chinese Medicine at Hong Kong Baptist University has been providing quality Chinese medicine service to the public since 1997 through its 17 clinics across the territory. Sharing the same philosophy as Lions Clubs International District 303 in serving elderly people, we joined hands in 2007 to establish a charity foundation to provide needy elders with quality Chinese medicine service.”

Professor Bian elaborated that the “Privilege Scheme of Chinese Medicine Service for Elderly” for the underprivileged senior citizens is an important initiative of the Foundation. Each privilege card carries vouchers with a total nominal value of HKD2,000. Holders can redeem the vouchers for service including a free general consultation plus two packs of herbal medicine provided by HKBU Chinese medicine clinics. Up to now, the Foundation has issued over 4,000 “Privilege Cards” and subsidised more than 40,000 visits to the clinics.

Serve the Hong Kong Elders with a Caring Spirit

Along with the rapid development of Chinese medicine, the mode of consultation evolves with time. Mr. Tse Yim Pui, Paulman, Board Director and the Chairman of the 15th Anniversary Organising Committee of the Foundation said, “over the past 15 years, the Foundation has continued to innovate its service in order to cope with the changing medical needs of elderly people. We have been working closely with our community partners to launch a variety of Chinese medicine services for the benefits of elders.”

With a view to promoting healthy living and diets, the Foundation collaborated with a community organisation to mobilise volunteers to provide door-to-door delivery of cooked Chinese herbal medicine soup to elders.

Upon the introduction of a Chinese Medicine Diagnostic Instrument in a HKBU Chinese Medicine clinic to analyse body constitution and health condition of individuals through examining their pulse, face and tongue, the Foundation subsidised 1,000 quotas for the geriatric health assessment programme. The programme was smoothly executed through multiple non-profit-making organisations in Hong Kong. Nearly a thousand of elders were benefited by receiving professional advice from Chinese medicine practitioners on health preservation and management.

15 years of commitment to provide diversified Chinese medicine service for elders especially during the COVID-19 pandemic

During the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, the Foundation launched the distribution of Chinese Medicine influenza prescriptions to elders and needy people in different communities through HKBU Chinese Medicine clinics and a number of non-profit-making organisations, with the aim of enhancing their immunity to fight against the virus.

In mid-2021, the Foundation introduced an online consultation programme in collaboration with various community partners to provide online consultation and free medicine delivery service for their elderly centers. Elders who lived alone and in remote area (e.g. Sha Tau Kok restricted area) were also covered by the programme. Such service saved the transportation time and reduced the risk of infection as the elderly did not need to commute to the clinics in person during the pandemic. This convenient service received an overwhelming response and nearly 1,000 elders were benefitted.

Growing demand for Chinese medicine service with an aging population

With an aging population and growing number of patients with chronic disease, increasing demand for Chinese medicine service is anticipated. In the past 15 years, the Foundation has raised over HKD 10 million to support various charitable Chinese medicine service initiatives. Looking ahead, Chairman Lam said members of the Foundation will continue their effort in fund raising in order to provide more innovative and effective Chinese medicine service for the betterment of elders in Hong Kong.

About Lions & Hong Kong Baptist University Chinese Medicine Charity Foundation

Lions & Hong Kong Baptist University Chinese Medicine Charitable Foundation is a non-profit-making charitable organisation recognised by the HKSAR Government. It was jointly established by Lions Clubs International District 303 – Hong Kong & Macao, China and Hong Kong Baptist University in 2007. Its mission is to serve the underprivileged elders with quality Chinese medicine and healthcare service at a low cost. For details about the Foundation and its service, please visit the website: http://cmcfoundation.hkbu.edu.hk/

About School of Chinese Medicine, Hong Kong Baptist University

Hong Kong Baptist University is the first tertiary institution funded by the University Grants Committee to offer undergraduate programmes in Chinese medicine in Hong Kong. Established in 1999, the School of Chinese Medicine offers quality teaching programmes, conducts cutting-edge academic and clinical research, and provides a comprehensive range of Chinese medical and healthcare service, striving to raise the professional and ethical standards of the Chinese medicine profession. Through the integration of teaching, research, medical service and technology, the School proactively fosters the modernisation, internationalisation and standardisation of Chinese medicine. The School now operates 17 Chinese medicine clinics, with 10 of them directly under the School and 7 jointly operated with Hospital Authority and other non-profit-making organisations. Located throughout Hong Kong, Kowloon and the New Territories, the clinics are committed to serving the community and benefiting more people. For more information about the School, please visit the website: http://scm.hkbu.edu.hk/