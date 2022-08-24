Thai Motorists Face Fines, Jail for Splashing Pedestrians

The Thai government warns motorists that splashing water from a puddle or pothole onto pedestrians while driving may result in jail time.

The Thaiger reports that yesterday the Thai Government Public Relations Department announced on social media that motorists may face fines or jail if they splash pedestrians with dirty water from puddles on the road.

Motorists who splash water on pedestrians will face fines of THB 2,000 to 10,000, imprisonment of up to three years, or both.

If water splashes cause damage to pedestrians’ assets, the offenders will instead face up to five years in prison, fines of up to THB 10,000, or both.

The department states that victims of splash-damaged assets may seek compensation. To apply for compensation splash victims must file a complaint at a police station and provide a picture or video of the offending vehicle with its registration numbers.

In Laos, according to the Ministry of Justice in the Lao Official Gazette, those who damage main avenues or roads must pay for damages or repairs, and if an accident occurs as a result of damages, offenders must accept full responsibility.

The Lao Ministry of Justice has not mentioned the possibility of fines or penalties for motorists who splash water on pedestrians in Laos.