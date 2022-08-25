Prudential Laos Supports British Embassy Scholarship Program

On 23 August, Prudential Life Assurance (Lao) Company Limited (Prudential Laos) and the British Embassy in Vientiane signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to financially support the UK government’s Chevening Program for the 2022/2023 academic year.

Chevening is a scholarship and fellowship program offered by the UK government aimed at developing global leaders. The program provides fully funded scholarships for Lao professionals to undertake Master’s courses at UK universities.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Manish Gurbuxani, Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of Prudential Laos, and Mr. John Pearson, British Ambassador to Laos.

Narathep Namut, Director of Customer of Experience, said on behalf of Prudential Laos that: “Prudential’s purpose is to help people get the most out of life. This includes empowering young minds to pursue their ambition. We are committed to up-skilling these young professionals by providing quality education and a life-changing experience that enables them to become experts in their chosen fields.”

Ambassador John Pearson said: “The Chevening program is supported by the British government and allows young Lao professionals to study a Masters’ degree in the UK. It helps them improve their skills and make a significant contribution to the development of Laos when they return. However, this program can only work with funding – we are very grateful to Prudential for their sponsorship of Chevening students in recent years!”

The Prudential Chevening Scholarship for 2022/2023 was awarded to Ms. Maysouly Doungmanith, who will pursue her master’s degree in Governance, Development and Public Policy at the University of Sussex.

One of her goals is to set up a project to improve the tailoring skills of human trafficking survivors in Laos, which will allow them to gain quality labor skills.

This project will also strengthen their employment skills through training and promote the healthy and orderly access to reemployment opportunities for participants.

Ms. Doungmanith also aims to forge new partnerships with those who share similar interests and want to drive positive change in their communities.