Japan Donates Vehicles and Rescue Equipment to Help Flood-Stricken Laos

The Japanese government has provided vehicles to the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare as part of efforts to tackle widespread flooding across the country.

The vehicles were presented to the Minister of Labor and Social Welfare, Ms. Baykham Khattiya, on Wednesday by Mr. Kenichi Kobayashi, the Japanese Ambassador to Laos.

The supplies were made available through a grant aid program in Laos, the Japan Grant Aid for the Economic and Social Development Program, which totals JPY 1 billion (over USD 7 million).

Donations included Toyota vehicles, portable water purifiers, and equipment to assist in search and rescue operations when searching for flood survivors.

Ambassador Kobayashi expressed his hope that the donation will be useful for the Lao government in coping with current and future natural disasters.

The Minister of Labor and Social Welfare thanked the ambassador and the people of Japan for the donation.