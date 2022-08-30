Actor To Swim To Laos From Thailand

Actor/singer Phakin “Tono” Khamwilaisak will swim the Mekong river from Thailand to Laos to raise funds for charity.

The Thaiger reported yesterday that the 36-year-old is undertaking a mission he calls “One Man & The River” to swim 15 kilometers from Thailand’s northeastern Nakhon Phanom province to the central Lao province of Khammouane.

He will begin at the Thai Naga Monument and swim to Laos’ Sikhottabong Stupa on 22 October.

The actor, singer, and former footballer hopes to highlight environmental issues while also raising funds for important medical charities.

Tono has said in an interview that although raising funds for doctors, nurses, and hospitals is an important motivator for his journey, he is primarily motivated by a desire to help draw attention to the state of the environment.

He will begin collecting donations online in October, and split these donations between a hospital in Nai Mueang, Thailand and a hospital in Thakhek, Laos.

The celebrity had also previously planned to swim 82 kilometers over 18 days on a journey between Thai islands, but those plans were canceled due to the pandemic.