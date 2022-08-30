OPPO Teams Up with Spotify for Smart and Customized Music Experiences in ColorOS 13

Smart Always-On-Display supports Spotify controls and information display

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach – 30 August 2022 – Global leading technology company OPPO today announced a new partnership with popular audio streaming platform Spotify, to create an all-new simple and customizable music experience on OPPO smartphones through its latest ColorOS 13 Android-based Operating System.

With the Spotify app fully integrated with many new smart features in ColorOS 13, listeners can now enjoy music, podcasts and audiobooks with easier access and convenient control over the Spotify app on the home screen of their OPPO device in markets where listeners may register for and use the Spotify service. This includes:

Smart Always-On-Display (AOD) ：The AOD gives Spotify listeners a whole new way to keep their music, podcasts and audiobooks at their fingertips. Spotify users can now know what Spotify content is currently playing simply by glancing at the AOD and double-clicking on the music control panel, without the need to wake the device up. The AOD integration also allows users to access and control playback of their favorite audio content from Spotify and access Spotify content recommendations – all without unlocking the device.

：The AOD gives Spotify listeners a whole new way to keep their music, podcasts and audiobooks at their fingertips. Spotify users can now know what Spotify content is currently playing simply by glancing at the AOD and double-clicking on the music control panel, without the need to wake the device up. The AOD integration also allows users to access and control playback of their favorite audio content from Spotify and access Spotify content recommendations – all without unlocking the device. Shelf：The new Shelf feature in ColorOS 13 includes an in-built Spotify Card containing Spotify content recommendations and through which users have access to their favorite music on the Spotify app just a slide away.

In-built Spotify Card in Shelf in ColorOS 13

Home Screen Widgets: The Spotify widget can also be added to the ColorOS 13 home screen to provide quick and easy access to the Spotify app.

Spotify widget on ColorOS 13 home screen

Clock[1]: An alarm integration in the ColorOS 13 Clock app enables users to wake up every morning to their favorite Spotify tracks, playlists and podcasts.

Spotify alarm integration in the ColorOS 13 Clock app

“Our partnership with Spotify represents a new exploration into the possibilities of smartphone operating systems,” said Gary Chen, Head of OPPO Software Product. “Through smart, convenient, and human-centric features developed with our partners, we are bringing a more intelligent and efficient operating system to users, enabling them to spend more time enjoying music and the other most-loved features on the OPPO smartphones.”

Ian Geller, Global Head of Consumer Business Development at Spotify said, “At Spotify, we’re always working to offer our users the best listening experience out there. Through our partnership with OPPO, we aim to elevate the Spotify experience through OPPO ColorOS 13’s smart and human-centric features, delivering value for existing and new consumers of both brands”.

ColorOS 13 is the latest Android-Based Operating System from OPPO. Designed for simplicity and comfort with its Aquamorphic Design, ColorOS 13 features a series of smart and intelligent features that include Multi-Screen Connect, Meeting Assistant, Smart AOD, and Home Screen Management. Based on the Android Operating System, ColorOS provides exclusive, intelligent and user-friendly experiences to over 500 million global monthly active users. It is available in 67 languages, including English, French, Spanish, and Hindi.

[1] Spotify alarm integration in the ColorOS 13 Clock app will be available with further OTA updates after September 15th.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone – “Smiley Face” – in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find X and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

About Spotify

Spotify transformed music listening forever when it launched in 2008. Discover, manage and share over 80 million tracks, including more than 4 million podcast titles, for free, or upgrade to Spotify Premium to access exclusive features for music including improved sound quality and an on-demand, offline, and ad-free music listening experience. Today, Spotify is the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with 433m users, including 188m subscribers, across 183 markets.