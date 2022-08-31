NetApp and VMware Strengthen Global Partnership to Help Customers Modernize with Multi-Cloud

New and innovative solutions help organizations to cost-effectively and seamlessly migrate and modernize enterprise workloads while optimizing and accelerating traditional and modern applications on-premises.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 31 August 2022 – NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company and VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced the expansion of the companies’ longstanding global alliance. Through innovative solutions and go-to-market initiatives, NetApp and VMware are helping customers reduce the cost, complexity and risk of migrating and modernizing enterprise-class workloads in multi-cloud environments. In addition, organizations can accelerate the performance and delivery of both traditional and new modern applications, and simplify daily operations through new integrations between VMware and NetApp data management infrastructure.

The NetApp and VMware partnership is built on the foundation of shared experience supporting twenty thousand mutual customers over more than 20 years. NetApp is a consistent VMware strategic design partner for current and future VMware Cloud offerings including VMware vSphere, VMware Cloud Foundation and several VMware Cross-Cloud services. NetApp and VMware are helping customers to effectively manage, share and protect their hybrid and multi-cloud environments by collaborating on customer-driven co-engineering to offer innovative solutions across an ever-changing technology landscape.

“Customers today are faced with complex challenges to optimize their current IT investments while laying a path forward to modernize and accelerate their business,” said George Kurian, Chief Executive Officer, NetApp. “Together, NetApp and VMware have helped thousands of customers solve their multi-cloud challenges by effectively managing their enterprise workloads in any environment. By delivering powerful new solutions that help companies optimize their virtual data centers, modernize their applications, and provide cost-efficient, enterprise-class data management services to VMware Cloud, we can meet customers anywhere they are on their cloud journey.”

“At this stage it’s clear: Multi-cloud is the model we’re going to rely on for many years to come. It is the de facto operating model for the digital era, giving customers the freedom required to build, deploy, and manage applications in the way that best suits their business requirements,” said Raghu Raghuram, Chief Executive Officer, VMware. “Together, VMware and NetApp offer businesses the multi-cloud flexibility and choice they need to leverage the best innovations in any cloud environment.”

“Building on more than two decades of co-innovation, we are glad to see an expanded and strengthened alliance between NetApp and VMware,” said Sanjay Rohatgi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, NetApp Asia Pacific & Japan. “As APAC organizations transform their digital infrastructure to prepare for the hybrid multi-cloud era, NetApp will continue to bring together the best technology partners to support the ecosystem, every step of the way.”

NetApp and VMware: Powering the Multi-Cloud Era

The new wave of modern applications powering this digital age requires an innovative approach to enterprise workload and data management infrastructure. Organizations today are turning to the public cloud to simplify and accelerate their business initiatives and require flexibility and choice across leading public cloud providers. These organizations also need new, and integrated platforms that can manage both enterprise and modern applications while efficiently utilizing existing resources. The renewed partnership between NetApp and VMware addresses these challenges through focusing on three major customer-driven initiatives:

Cost-Effective & Seamless Migration to Multi-Cloud – NetApp and VMware are currently innovating together across the world’s three largest public cloud providers to certify and support VMware Cloud and NetApp Cloud Services. This helps customers running on VMware utilizing either NetApp or non-NetApp storage environments on-premises to seamlessly migrate, extend or protect data-demanding enterprise workloads and files to the cloud with reduced cost and risk. Customers can now right-size their cloud compute and storage architectures to reduce and control the costs of running data-demanding workloads in the cloud at scale, while also avoiding the costs of refactoring applications from on-premises into the cloud. NetApp and VMware have taken their decades of experience in managing enterprise workloads in the data center to deliver fully certified, integrated and supported solutions that bring these same benefits to customers leveraging the public cloud, all built on a trusted workload and data management foundation.

Accelerate Modernized Applications Using Kubernetes/Containers –VMware Cloud Foundation with Tanzu allows IT to manage virtual machines and orchestrate containers from one unified platform. VMware Tanzu and VMware Cloud Foundation support the use of NetApp ONTAP-based storage arrays, providing customers the ability to seamlessly build out a flexible data fabric for traditional VMs and modern, containerized applications. For Kubernetes workloads, NetApp is a design partner with VMware Tanzu container-native storage integrating Astra Control with VMware Tanzu for VMware vSphere Virtual Volumes (vVols) deployments. Customers can now simplify and accelerate new modern application development and deployment alongside traditional virtualized workloads using enterprise-scale, high-performance and protected solutions that are jointly validated and supported.

Optimize The Data Center Through Modernized Infrastructure –Organizations today require an efficient, cost-effective workload and data management platform to optimize existing resources. NetApp is a VMware co-design partner with vSphere and vVols for new and expanded support of key technologies from NetApp file and block storage platforms. This includes new certification and support to enable the use of vVols with NVMe-oF to allow enhanced block storage flash performance and more granular VM storage management over multiple types of network transports from FC, ethernet, and standard TCP/IP networks. This also includes new integration to enhance the availability and security of running virtualized workloads across NFS 4.1 environments. Customers can now unlock more performance for traditional virtualized workloads leveraging existing infrastructure investments while simplifying daily IT operations through jointly validated and supported solutions.

Analyst and Customer Commentary

“According to IDC’s 2021 Multicloud Survey, eight in 10 organizations are operating in multicloud environments, but most of them cite challenges such as lack of integration, management complexities, lack of end-to-end visibility, limited skills, and spiraling costs of operations,” said Archana Venkatraman, Research Director, Cloud Data Management and CloudOps at IDC. “Together, VMware and NetApp are addressing these challenges head on to help customers make the most of their existing investment while providing a simplified path to move workloads to the cloud as their business requires.”

“SAP solutions power many of the world’s leading businesses today, including over 90% of the Global Fortune 2000, says Ozren Kopajtic, Vice President, Global Cloud Services at SAP. “NetApp and VMware deliver the scalable, high-performance foundation of SAP’s global public cloud platform, supporting nearly 30 petabytes of information across tens of thousands of virtual volumes and virtual machines, and running one of the largest global deployments of VMware and NetApp technologies.”

“Be The Match helps thousands of people fighting blood cancers or blood diseases receive a potentially life-saving transplant each year by matching patients to donors through our national registry,” said Rob Hanson, Vice President, Technology Officer at Be The Match. “Our partnerships with NetApp and VMware allow us to efficiently manage twenty million records, benefiting from their commitments to continuous security and product innovation – key principles important to our mission. By reducing the risks of data loss while improving the productivity of our database and storage administration teams, they’re helping us bring together data from physicians, providers, donors, and researchers to have an invaluable impact on our patients.”

Additional Resources

Hashtag: #NetApp

About NetApp

NetApp is a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company that empowers organizations to lead with data in the age of accelerated digital transformation. The company provides systems, software and cloud services that enable them to run their applications optimally from data center to cloud, whether they are developing in the cloud, moving to the cloud, or creating their own cloudlike experiences on premises. With solutions that perform across diverse environments, NetApp helps organizations build their own data fabric and securely deliver the right data, services, and applications to the right people—anytime, anywhere. Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About VMware

VMware is a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. As a trusted foundation to accelerate innovation, VMware software gives businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to building a better future through the company’s 2030 Agenda. For more information, please visit www.vmware.com/company.

VMware, vSphere, VMware Cloud Foundation are registered trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States, and other jurisdictions. This article may contain hyperlinks to non-VMware websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites.