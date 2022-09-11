Vientiane Railway Station Announces Overnight Parking and Toilet Facilities

The Laos-Chian Railway Company has announced an upgrade to facilities at Vientiane Railway Station that will see secure overnight parking and public toilets.

The railway company announced on its Facebook page that Boten Frontier Services Limited has been awarded the contract to oversee secure overnight parking at the station to better facilitate passengers.

According to the announcement, the security company will ensure that parked vehicles remain safe when parked at the station day or not.

A trial period will begin on 12 September that will see parking fees of LAK 7,000 for a two-wheeled vehicle and LAK 10,000 for an ordinary vehicle, with higher fees for buses and minivans.

The railway company has also announced the opening of public toilets outside of the station area for use by those waiting or purchasing tickets.

The railway company had received negative feedback from the public for failing to provide toilets and seating for those in long queues waiting to purchase tickets.

The company has said it hopes to initiate an online ticketing system by the end of the year.