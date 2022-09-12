Wife Makes Many Plans to Kill Husband, but to No Avail

A wife and her lover have been apprehended in Luang Namtha’s Sing District after they made several attempts to kill her husband.

The local radio station reported that the Sing District Police Department arrested Sochom, a 33-year-old woman who was having an affair with Sacha, a 28-year-old man, for trying to murder her husband.

Eight shots had been fired at the husband’s left leg, right finger, chest, and right ear, but he escaped the attack with his life.

Sochom told the police that since 2006 she and her husband were living together but were unable to have any children due to poor health.

By 2016, her husband became addicted to drugs and forced her to borrow money from relatives. When she refused him, he beat and tortured her and she had to be admitted to the hospital. Sochom wanted a divorce, but her husband refused.

Boredom and bad behavior from her husband led her to start an affair with Sacha, who hails from the same village. Last year, they attempted to poison her husband with acid-laced food, but he survived.

Then they hatched a new plan to shoot him while he was in the fields but he escaped that as well.

The police office of Sing District has referred the two to the department of the Luang Namtha Police Headquarters in order to pursue the matter in accordance with the law.