The Thai basketball team defeated the Luang Prabang basketball team in the Asean Super League 2022 final play-off on Monday in Bangkok.

The Nation Thailand reported that the contest featured eight teams from the region. Adroit from Singapore, Mekong United from Vietnam, Luang Prabang from Laos, and NS Matrix from Malaysia, BBM CLS Knights from Indonesia, Pegasus Brunei from Brunei, as well as two Thai teams, Thung Khru Hi-Tech (winners of the Thailand Basketball League 2021) and Bangkok Tigers (runners-up).

In the semifinals, Thung Khru Hi-Tech (Thailand) defeated NS Matrix (Malaysia) 88-76 while Luang Prabang (Laos) triumphed over Adroit (Singapore) with 87-76.

Thung Khru Hi-Tech defeated Luang Prabang 75–55 in the first match, but the teams had a close fight in the finals, with the Thai team winning 80–78 score.

The winner received prize money of TBH 1 million while the Lao team received TBH 800,000.

Nattakarn Muangboon, a player from Thung Khru Hi-Tech, received the Most Valuable Player Award.

Ibrahim, a 20-year-old young athlete from the Luang Prabang club in the ASL Asean Super League 2022, was considered an important player in the league.