Razer Fintech Named A Winner Of Singapore’s Best Managed Companies 2022

Razer Fintech is awarded with Singapore’s Best Managed Companies, an initiative of Deloitte Private.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 15 September 2022 – Razer Fintech, the financial technology arm of Razer Inc has been recognised one of Singapore’s Best Managed Companies by Deloitte in 2022. The Southeast Asia Best Managed Companies – Singapore is an annual initiative of Deloitte Private and it recognises top privately-owned Singapore companies for their organisational success as well as contributions to their industry and the economy.

Razer Fintech is one of the largest O2O (Offline-to-Online) digital payment networks in Southeast Asia. It has served more than 50,000 merchants in the region and processed over billions of dollars in Total Payment Value. With direct licenses and approvals across key high-growth markets across Southeast Asia including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Razer Fintech is able to service regional and global merchants requiring both traditional payment methods such as credit cards as well as a comprehensive suite of alternative payment methods, allowing merchant partners to tap on broader customer bases.

“We started Razer Fintech with a vision to build a digital payments platform for our users, extending our ecosystem from hardware and software into the services segment, said Lee Li Meng, CEO of Razer Fintech. “Our innovative end-to-end solutions have allowed us to become one of the fastest-growing businesses within Razer with an independent governance structure, and management. To be recognized by Deloitte as a “Best Managed” company” is truly an honour and is a recognition of the efforts the team has put into growing our leadership position within the payments industry in Southeast Asia and we look forward to continuing to live up to this award.” and we look forward to continuing to live up to this award.”

“Resilience and adaptability have been key for all businesses over the past two years. Leadership teams are constantly pivoting to ensure they advance their strategies, look after their people, evolve their governance structures, and comply with ever-changing regulatory requirements,” said Cheung Pui Yuen, Chief Executive Officer, Deloitte Singapore. “This is why, now more than ever, it is important to recognise the great leadership and resilience of Singapore-based companies that has allowed them to remain competitive and at the forefront of their industries. We are pleased to celebrate the 2022 winners of Best Managed Companies Singapore.”

An internationally recognised program, Best Managed evaluates businesses based on four pillars – strategy, quality of management, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, as well as governance and financials. First launched in Singapore in 2021, the evaluation of the awards is based on observed practice over more than 25 years of the global awards program that has been rolled out to 48 countries worldwide including Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam within ASEAN.

Entrants to the Singapore Best Managed Companies program compete for this prestigious designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. This includes having their business strategies and operations analysed, benchmarking them against a global standard evaluation framework that is applied across the 1,200-strong community of best managed companies worldwide. Business leaders then use the process to sharpen strategies and derive valuable insights to help them refine their strategies and operations, optimising business growth.

About Razer Fintech

Razer Fintech is the financial technology arm of Razer Inc. Established in April 2018, Razer Fintech has grown to become one of the largest O2O (offline to online) digital payment networks in emerging markets and has processed over billions of dollars in total payment value. Razer Fintech recorded a Total Payment Volume (TPV) of US$7 billion for FY 2021, representing an increase of 63.5% year-on-year.

RMS, a leading B2B (business-to-business) solution encompasses:

RMS Online: Card processing gateway supporting global scheme cards and over 110 payment methods, powering online payments for global and regional blue-chip merchants in SEA.

Card processing gateway supporting global scheme cards and over 110 payment methods, powering online payments for global and regional blue-chip merchants in SEA. RMS Offline: SEA’s largest offline payment network of over 1 million physical acceptance points across SEA. RMS Offline also extends point-of-sale services (such as bill payments and telco reloads), cash-over-counter services including fulfilment of e-commerce purchases, distribution of third-party point-of-sale activation (POSA) cards, and merchant acquiring services for third-party e-wallets.

For more information, please visit our website at merchant.razer.com.

About Singapore’s Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is an awards program recognising privately held companies for their organisational success and achievement. The program provides a distinct framework for management teams to challenge themselves and benchmark against some of the best private companies in the world.

The Best Managed Companies program was established in 1993 in Canada and has become the most significant business awards of its kind. The program is currently active in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and currently launching across Africa.

