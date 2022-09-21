S P Jain announces a new Global MBA Scholarship for Singaporeans

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 September 2022 –Australian business school S P Jain School of Global Management announced today the launch of a new scholarship for Singaporean citizens applying for the February 2023 and June 2023 intakes of the Global MBA program.

The Singapore Scholarship Award covers 100% of S P Jain’s Global MBA course fee (including tuition and registration fees) and includes a bursary of SDG 5,000 (towards travel and living expenses).

The Global MBA program at S P Jain is a 1-year full-time MBA that has been ranked #12 in the world by Forbes in its ranking of the world’s top 1-year international MBA programs (2019-21). The program has also been featured in international MBA rankings by the Financial Times, Times Higher Education-Wall Street Journal and The Economist.

A key highlight of the Global MBA program is that students study at two or more of S P Jain’s international campuses gaining exposure to varied cultural, business and political environments. Students opting for the February 2023 intake of the Global MBA program will study at the school’s campuses in Singapore and Dubai, whereas students opting for the June 2023 intake will study in Singapore, Sydney and Dubai.

“When it comes to competing for global jobs, our graduates enjoy the unique experience of having lived and studied in two or three of the world’s top business cities. At each location, they participate in projects, out-of-class activities, guest lectures, interact with business leaders and thinkers and go on cultural tours. They gain first-hand knowledge of how to operate in a global business environment—a skill that recruiters love and value,” shares Dr Balakrishna Grandhi, Dean of the Global MBA and Master of Global Business programs at S P Jain.

Speaking of the new Singapore Scholarship Award, Dr Grandhi shares, “The Singapore Scholarship Award is an exciting addition to our efforts to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion within the S P Jain community. With this new scholarship, we aim to nurture outstanding Singaporean students who can make significant contributions to the business community.

We are thrilled to support the journey of students who are passionate about their career and look forward to seeing how this scholarship and the S P Jain Global MBA program make a huge difference in their lives and empower them to become global leaders of tomorrow”.

The selection for the Singapore Scholarship Award is a rigorous process consisting of an application review, scholarship essay, interviews / presentations and participation in S P Jain’s Global Business Innovation Challenge. Qualified candidates must have an undergraduate degree and a minimum of three years of full-time work experience. They must demonstrate an all-round excellence in their application and interview and meet the S P Jain Global MBA admission criteria as detailed here.

Admissions are currently open to the February and June 2023 intakes of the program. For more information on the scholarship and application process, visit: https://www.spjain.sg/programs/postgraduate/mba/lp/singapore-scholarship-award.

Note 1: The Singapore Scholarship Award covers 100% of S P Jain’s Global MBA tuition and registration fees. Course materials, global learning, visa, insurance and accommodation/living costs must be borne by the student.

Note 2: The February 2023 intake of the Global MBA program will be offered in a twin-city format (Singapore + Dubai), whereas the June 2023 intake of the program will be offered in a tri-city format (Singapore + Sydney + Dubai).

ABOUT S P JAIN SCHOOL OF GLOBAL MANAGEMENT (S P JAIN )

S P Jain School of Global Management is an Australian business school that provides modern, relevant and practical global business education. With campuses in the dynamic business hubs of Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore and Sydney, S P Jain is renowned for its multi-city undergraduate and postgraduate programs as well as doctoral, executive and short-term online programs. For its flagship Global MBA program, the School has been ranked by reputed international publications such as Forbes, Times Higher Education–Wall Street Journal, Financial Times and The Economist.

S P Jain Global is registered as an Institute of Higher Education by the Australian Government’s Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA). Upon graduation, students receive a degree conferred by S P Jain School of Global Management, Australia. The School is registered as a Private Education Institute (PEI) by the Committee for Private Education (CPE), Skills Future, Singapore, and permitted by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Government of Dubai, UAE. Click here to read more.

Name of PEI (Private Education Institution): S P Jain School of Global Management. Committee for Private Education (CPE) is part of Skills Future Singapore (SSG) Registration Number of PEI: 200516544Z | Period of Registration: 09 May 2017 to 08 May 2023.